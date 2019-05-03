Laminex head honchos visit their newest Gympie plant

NEW NAME: Laminex general manager Justin Burgess and plant manager Scott Beckett celebrate as the old Carter Holt Harvey site is revived by Laminex, Corbets and all three government levels.

A NEW era of Gympie industry is underway at Monkland with the old Carter Holt Harvey timber processing plant firing up thanks to the efforts of Laminex, Corbets group and all three government tiers.

The newly christened Laminex Gympie Monkland plant site is back in action after a three week shutdown and many of the plant's old employees working under the new owners.

And the job is only getting started.

"We'll be building another shift literally over the next couple of weeks,” Laminex general manager Justin Burgess said.

Dean Fradgley, Justin Burgess and Scott Beckett. Troy Jegers

The Monkland plant was a welcome addition to the Toolara works, Mr Burgess said, and a move which further cements the company's connection with Gympie.

"To bring this site in now means the family is bigger,” he said.

That the turnaround happened so swiftly given the deal's intricacies (including internet technology, finance and human resources) is a testament to all involved, he said.

"Time was the big factor for us.

Dean Fradgley, Justin Burgess, Scott Beckett, Mayor Mick Curran and Graham Andrew. Troy Jegers

"To pull everything together and get it ticked and signed was a credit to both parts.”

It is expected the plant will be back running at full capacity by the end of the year.

Mayor Mick Curran said it was great to drive over the hill and be welcomed by the sight of the plant's smokestacks billowing once again.

"There was a lot of work done in the background (from Laminex) to make this transition actually,” he said.

Carter Holt Harvey Troy Jegers

"Over 40 jobs were saved here that could well have been lost. I look forward to seeing some innovation and further investment into this site.”

Gympie MP Tony Perrett was in Parliament yesterday and unable to attend the tour.

"The loss of jobs at Carter Holt Harvey was devastating news for Gympie which was why I raised this issue with the Premier, in a Question in Parliament,” he said.

"This is what government needs to do in local areas.”