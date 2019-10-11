Lamar has unfinished business with the Bullets

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — OCTOBER 02: Brisbane Bullets NBL player Lamar Patterson poses during a portrait session on October 02, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

BULLETS star Lamar Patterson says the "sky is the limit" for Brisbane because they are one team, with one dream - winning the 2019-20 NBL title.

Patterson continued on from his outstanding 2018-19 campaign with Brisbane with a match-winning final-quarter blitz in the 90-81 victory over Illawarra in the Bullets' season-opener last Sunday.

Last season's All-NBL First team member, NBL MVP candidate, and Bullets MVP hit 10 of his 25 points in the dying minutes to steer Brisbane home against the Hawks.

But it was certainly no lone hand from the US import, with a number of different players stepping up at critical times.

And that is why the skilful and silky small forward is bullish about Brisbane's chances this season.

"The main thing is that we are unselfish and we all buy into Coach Drej's (head coach Andrej Lemanis) system,'' Patterson said.

"We've also got a lot of skill and talent on this roster. As the season goes along we'll work out how we maximise that talent and it's great that anybody can get going on any given night.

Nathan Sobey and Patterson form a quality one-two punch for the Bullets. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

"Me and (Nathan) Sobey give us that punch and then you have so many guys who can fill so many important roles at important times."

And with Brisbane having multiple weapons at their disposal, opposition teams cannot afford to focus all their energies into limiting Patterson, who plied his trade in the NBA with Atlanta Hawks.

"It causes a lot of disruptions for opposing defences. They don't always know who to put on who. We get mismatches out of that and we can capitalise on those,'' Patterson said.

"Sometimes I end up with a four (power forward) guarding me and other times there's a guard on me. That versatility and being a hybrid team makes us tough, which is the way basketball is going now where nobody really has a position.''

Jason Cadee of the Bullets protests a decision during the match between the Illawarra Hawks and the Brisbane Bullets. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

For Patterson individually, he is motivated by Brisbane's straight-sets exit to Perth in last season's semi-finals.

"One of the main reasons I came back is because I felt like we had unfinished business from last season. I didn't really like how it ended last year,'' he said.

"We got to the playoffs but we didn't get a win, so it's almost like we didn't belong and that stuck with me.

"I feel like we really have the team to make strides this season and if everyone stays healthy, we should be good. The sky should be the limit for us.''

In his second season with the Bullets, Patterson is starting to get recognised in the street by the growing Brisbane fanbase and is happy for the bandwagon to be overflowing come the end of the season.

"I get stopped a couple of times when I'm out walking," he said.

"Building our fanbase is our goal but that comes with winning and we have a team that is pretty solid. As long as we stick together we'll win some games and get more people interested.''