Lake Cootharaba trip for Nats

A WET and rainy visit to an area of wet sclerophyll and then on to the shores of Lake Cootharaba provided a wide range of biological habitats for the Gympie and District Field Naturalists March outing.

Wet sclerophyll is a wet area dominated by sclerophyll forest. In the case of the outing this was in the Ringtail forest outside Cooroy and the dominant trees were magnificent Eucalyptus grandis or flooded gum.

Local botanical expert Ann Moran explained that the common flooded name came from the way in which the bark hangs from the trunk giving the impression that it was left over from a flood.

Local botanist Ann Moran provided plenty of information regarding plants. Contributed

E. grandis is an imposing tree but basically produces soft 'rubbish' timber that due to it splitting easily and evenly was used very extensively in the past for making one and a half bushell fruit and vegetable crates for beans, pineapples, bananas etc.

A big contrast were Turpentine trees growing nearby. The poles from this species last for hundreds of years used as wharf piles.

The area visited was home to four rare and endangered plants - Symplocos haroldii (named after renowned conservationist Dr Arthur Harold), Bird wing butterfly vines, Southern Penda and Alyxia magnifolia, large leaved chain fruit.

Because of the presence of those four plants and the habitat in general this area has been conserved.

Other plants of interest were Wheel-of-fire which unfortunately only had a few well past their prime flowers and a scrambling Caparis which has nasty prickles along the under surface of the leaf stalk.

A massive stump and the log that was the tree showed the size of what was probably growing there well over 100 years ago.

The early birders, who do their birding round sun up, found Cat Birds at the Cooroy Botanical gardens.

A bi-monthly club meeting on the shores of the lake at Boreen Point was joined by three Black Ducks scrounging for food scraps.

As part of the club's outing along stretches of the Mary from start to finish, the next outing will be held on April 23 at Home Park, Netherby.

For information contact Berry Doak 5488 4250 or Rahima Farnham 5447 9372.