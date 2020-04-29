Menu
Georgia Pyne and Sasha Blackburn enjoying Borumba Dam, which will re-open for day use this Saturday as coronavirus restrictions ease.
News

Lake Borumba to re-open as COVID-19 restrictions ease

JOSH PRESTON
29th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
LAKE Borumba will be among the Seqwater and Sunwater-controlled dams and recreation areas to partially re-open this Saturday, but some restrictions will remain in place.

The Palaszczuk Government yesterday announced all Seqwater and Sunwater dams and recreation areas will re-open for public day use from Saturday May 2 “following a relaxation in guidelines from the Chief Health Officer”.

Aerial View of Borumba Dam.
Fishing, boating, picnics and other activities will be permitted, but campgrounds and barbecue facilities remain closed until further notice from the Chief Health Officer.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said public health and safety remained “the most important thing”.

Where Qld’s active coronavirus cases are located

‘0 day’: No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

“Lifting these restrictions will allow our dams and recreational areas to be opened for fishing, boating, picnics and other activities however barbecue facilities will remain closed,” Dr Lynham said.

“Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve.

“However, we must continue to observe the Chief Health Officer’s guidelines for social distancing.”

Swimming at Sunwater facilities will reopen pending testing and risk assessments from Seqwater.

The decision to allow day access follows the easing of stay-at-home restrictions in national parks and other public areas.

“It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home,” Dr Lynham said.

Police can still issue on-the-spot fines for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

For full information on which areas are open to the public, please visit seqwater.com.au or sunwater.com.au websites.

