Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

A LAIDLEY woman will welcome in the New Year $200,000 richer after she won the top prize on a scratchie.

The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, will use the money to buy a new car, do more study and help her parents thanks to her win.

The winning $15 Crosswords Book ticket was purchased at NewsXpress Laidley.

The woman said when she scratched the ticket, she did not actually know how much she had won.

"I thought it might have been a few hundred dollars," she said.

She took the scratchie into the newsagents to get it checked and said "and that's when they told me".

"It was amazing," she said.

When asked how she planned to enjoy her windfall, the emotional winner said she already knew what she was going to do.

"I want to get myself a new car first," she said.

"I am also going to go back and do some studying now! I have been thinking about it for a while, but now I actually can do it.

The woman said what makes the prize even more amazing is being able to share it with her parents.

"Being able to help them means the world to me," she said.

newsXpress Laidley team member Amanda King said she hoped the winner had plenty of exciting plans for her prize in the New Year.

"It was awesome," she said.

"I was actually here when the winner checked her ticket. She had no idea at first!" Amanda said.

Amanda said it was the first time she had been able to deliver the winning news to someone who won a major prize.

"Hopefully we can deliver more major prize wins to our players in 2021," Amanda said.

Between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, there were 151 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $11.8 million in top prizes.

During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 29.1 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $235.25 million. This equates to more than half a million dollars won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.

