LADIES: Honey Badger ready to party hearty at the Muster

Rebecca Singh
23rd Aug 2019 6:19 PM
NICK "Honey Badger” Cummins has been to a few musters in the past but nothing compares to the Gympie Music Muster.

"I love getting out to a few musters. I have been to a few over the past couple of years. Not this one, I like to see them all,” he said.

"There is so much culture and atmosphere. The people are different out here, they are nice people and down to earth, just real. I am glad to be here, it's been awesome.

"It is actually pretty big. There are about 30,000 people out here but I tell you what, with the different stages set up, it's like the festival the youngsters go to in the city and Byron.”

Honey Badger at the Muster

The Honey Badger, who is the Iron Jack ambassador, has brought his dancing shoes and he said he was keen to get amongst it.

"If we are going for the world record Nutbush I might have a crack at it,” he said.

"When I was at Birdsville it was the most amount of people that did the Nutbush and I was one of them. That is what I love about these country festivals, there is a bit of culture.”

This is not his first time in the Gympie region.

"We have been coming here since I was a child, driving from Brisbane and stopping in at Gympie on the way through to Rainbow Beach,” he said.

"It hasn't changed too much, the people are real still.”

Yesterday's Funky Shirts Friday had a special message of breaking down the stigma of mental health, something that was important to Honey Badger.

"We have a movement the Rogue Gentlemen's Club born from necessity,” he said. "The current climate now, the suicide rate is 80 per cent male and four to five divorces are instigated by the female which mean's there is an identity crisis for men.

"What we do, we take blokes out to the bush or an island and we take them out and help them find their passion and their purpose.

"That is what takes the wind out of your sails when you do not have a why for what you are doing and you do not have confidence or self belief or self worth.

MORE FROM THE 2019 GYMPIE MUSTER

- YEEHA! All you should know for Gympie Muster Friday 2019

- Excitement builds on Gympie Muster eve

- Meet the Muster fans who sold up and moved to Gympie

"We do activities that help us bond together and when they feel safe blokes open up and share their experiences and then others can see that they are not alone.”

The Honey Badger said it was a way for men to share their experiences.

"You would be surprised how much blokes are actually holding in and how bad that is for your health,” he said.

"We use the bush telly as a therapist and together we have all been through some crazy stuff and when blokes hear what others have been through they feel comfortable.”

