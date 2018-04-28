Lack of signs means drivers are getting lost south of Gympie

LETTER TO EDITOR

LOST Kybong might well be discovered again after well over four to five months being lost to most motorists travelling north to Gympie.

READ MORE: Sign fight brews over bypassed highway businesses

Don't forget about us, bypassed businesses plead

Yes it is true!

After using the off ramp to Kybong from the M1 simply follow exit 253 and although there are directional signs into services at Kybong, Main Roads simply did not place any signage showing how to get to Kybong.

But now after all this time they have admitted their mistakes and hopefully fix things soon but when?

John Steenbergen with a thunder egg. Patrick Woods

Meanwhile most travellers, once on these roundabouts, trying to find a road to Kybong have no hope of finding it and are getting confused and simply get lost day and night taking wrong roads.

Meanwhile we here at Kybong are still looking out on the once lovely highway into Gympie which has now very little traffic and shows a sad neglected dead road with grass and shrubs, trees and vines up 15 feet high and all drainage blocked.

I have asked Gympie council to at least come and clean the shocking mess up but to no avail.

Honestly, council could spend a little ratepayers money keeping their roads and nature strips tidy instead of spending untold millions of dollars on a useless choo choo train.

John Steenbergen,

Kybong