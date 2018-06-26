Lachlan Keeffe leads the charge against Lions

ON THE BALL: Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe kicked two goals and ended with 22 disposals.

ON THE BALL: Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe kicked two goals and ended with 22 disposals. GWS GIANTS

AUSSIE RULES: The NEAFL GWS Giants headed to Brisbane hungry for another win last weekend; it was a high-scoring game and Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe had another standout performance.

Keeffe kicked two goals to help the Giants to a comfortable win, finishing 22.14(146) to 18.3(111).

With 22 disposals, Keeffe was solid for GWS, playing most of the game on the wing.

Coach Adam Schnieder said he put his team's rich vein of form down to the continuity it had been able to grow over the last month.

"I'm just pleased the boys got the win and got a bit more continuity together, which makes a huge difference in our team,” he said.

"Our players have now played together for the last four or five games which does make it a bit easier.”

It certainly wasn't comfortable in the third, with the Giants holding a lead of just four points 10 minutes into the term.

Brisbane was coming early in the quarter, kicking four of the first five goals after trailing by 22 points at half-time.

But the Giants responded to kick four of the last six of the quarter and head into the last quarter with a handy buffer.

In the final term, the Giants ensured they travelled back to Sydney victors, kicking six goals to four, and giving themselves their fourth win in a row.

The Giants have a home game this Saturday against the Aspley Hornets at Spotless Stadium at 4pm.