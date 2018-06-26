Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE BALL: Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe kicked two goals and ended with 22 disposals.
ON THE BALL: Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe kicked two goals and ended with 22 disposals. GWS GIANTS
News

Lachlan Keeffe leads the charge against Lions

Rebecca Singh
by
26th Jun 2018 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: The NEAFL GWS Giants headed to Brisbane hungry for another win last weekend; it was a high-scoring game and Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe had another standout performance.

Keeffe kicked two goals to help the Giants to a comfortable win, finishing 22.14(146) to 18.3(111).

With 22 disposals, Keeffe was solid for GWS, playing most of the game on the wing.

Coach Adam Schnieder said he put his team's rich vein of form down to the continuity it had been able to grow over the last month.

"I'm just pleased the boys got the win and got a bit more continuity together, which makes a huge difference in our team,” he said.

"Our players have now played together for the last four or five games which does make it a bit easier.”

It certainly wasn't comfortable in the third, with the Giants holding a lead of just four points 10 minutes into the term.

Brisbane was coming early in the quarter, kicking four of the first five goals after trailing by 22 points at half-time.

But the Giants responded to kick four of the last six of the quarter and head into the last quarter with a handy buffer.

In the final term, the Giants ensured they travelled back to Sydney victors, kicking six goals to four, and giving themselves their fourth win in a row.

The Giants have a home game this Saturday against the Aspley Hornets at Spotless Stadium at 4pm.

adam schnieder aspley hornets brisbane lions gws giants gympie sport neafl spotless stadium
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cats coach says 'our boys use the body to win the football'

    premium_icon Cats coach says 'our boys use the body to win the football'

    News Every football club in the country has a brand and style of play that they strive to attain on a consistent basis during the course of the season.

    Gympie mum spat on, slapped old man in road rage attack

    premium_icon Gympie mum spat on, slapped old man in road rage attack

    News A Gympie woman who spat on and slapped a man in his 60s.

    More lanes, wider road to make new bridge safer

    More lanes, wider road to make new bridge safer

    News Construction will begin next month on a new Coast bridge

    Councillors paid too much? Abuse, perks part of the problem

    premium_icon Councillors paid too much? Abuse, perks part of the problem

    Opinion A Pavlov's Dog-like response of outrage is too easy.

    Local Partners