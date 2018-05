Paramedics attend a crash on the Mary Valley Highway on Labour Day.

Paramedics attend a crash on the Mary Valley Highway on Labour Day. Arthur Gorrie

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash on the Mary Valley Highway where a man has fallen from his motorbike.

The crash, which happened on a slippery patch at Kandanga made wet from the rain, was reported just before 11am.

The rider is being treated at the scene for injuries to his hands.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.