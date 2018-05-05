LABOUR DAY: 10 things open in Gympie on Monday

Tyler Jensen enjoys the waterslide at the Gympie ARC.

Tyler Jensen enjoys the waterslide at the Gympie ARC. Renee Albrecht

WANT to know what's open and available around Gympie this Labour Day?

We've got you covered with this comprehensive public holiday guide.

Check out our list below for some ideas on what you can do with your public holiday, and what you might have to do before it gets here.

WHAT'S OPEN AND

WHAT'S ON

1. Gympie Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment, 10am-8pm

Book a lane and bring the family to knock over a few pins and have some laughs at the local bowling alley.

The day-to-day grind doesn't give you much opportunity to relax and stay in touch with your youthful side, so grab this opportunity with both hands.

Gympie Tenpin is located at 1A Potter St.

Gympie Tenpin is open on Labour Day. Pictured are Jordan Podetti, Joshua Steringa and Jesse Stanford. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times Tanya Easterby

2. Gympie Cinemas, 11.30am-7pm

The long weekend also presents a golden opportunity for anyone wanting to see Avengers: Infinity War, I Feel Pretty, Love, Simon or Peter Rabbit.

Head to the Gympie Cinemas website for session times or phone 5482 9707 for bookings and more information.

The cinema is located opposite Goldfields Plaza on Monkland St.

Heading to the Gympie cinema Ashley Woo and Amelia Smith. Catch a movie there on Monday. Renee Albrecht

3. Steam Festival at Gympie Gold Museum, 9am-4pm

Across the entire three-day weekend, The Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum will be featuring its iconic 1899 Walkers Cornish Boiler - believed to be the only such boiler operating in Australia.

Visit the official Gold Museum website for more details.

4. SoMa SoMa, Mellor St, 9am-5pm

KEEN on a scrumptious breakfast or a top-quality coffee? Locally revered cafe SoMa SoMa will be open and operating as normal on Labour Day.

Head on in to their Mellor St shop to sample some delicious flavours.

Soma Soma Espresso in Gympie. Jacob Carson

5. May Day Festival, Imbil, 10am-2pm

JOIN IN the fun and games at the Imbil Railway Station Precinct as the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce works to raise funds for the Imbil Heritage Park redevelopment project.

Chipping and putting competitions, a tug of war, beer and tasty treats are all available. For info, phone Kim on 0428 845 362.

The historic Imbil train station, which will form part of the Imbil Heritage Park precinct. Contributed

6. Kandanga Family Picnic, 2.30pm onwards

HELP celebrate the new Kandanga Farm store at the family picnic. Delicious food made from local seasonal and chemical-free produce will be available.

Phone 0421 557 105, visit the website or find them on Facebook for pricing information.

7. Harvey Norman Gympie, 10am-4pm

GYMPIE'S local superstore at 35 Edwin Campion Dr, will be open for a six-hour special time on Monday.

Harvey Norman Gympie staff in 2011. The store is open on Monday. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

8. Mitre 10 Sunshine, 8.30am-4pm

THE Langton Rd hardware store will be open for all those looking to use their holiday to grab supplies and knock off that home project or get rid of those pesky errands that have built up over time.

9. Gympie ARC, 8am-5pm

ANYONE fancying a dip at the local aquatic centre is in luck, with the Gympie ARC open at a special time on Monday.

A fun day out is on the cards at the Gympie ARC this Labour Day. Pictured here are Rani Cross and Beau and Maddox Friske. Renee Albrecht

10. Gympie Regional Council Waste Management Facilities, 8am-4pm, hours differ

GYMPIE landfill and various waste transfer stations around the region are open as normal on Labour Day. Check council's website for more information.

WHAT'S CLOSED

The following venues are confirmed closed for Labour Day:

Gympie Post Office, Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Gympie Goldfields Plaza, Woolworths Southside, Woolworths Cooloola Cove, Bunnings Gympie, Big W Gympie, Drake's IGA Gympie, Gympie Regional Library, Gloria Jean's Gympie, Craft Punk Espresso, Farmer & Sun and The Decks on Mary.

Council's Customer Contact Centres will be closed, but the after-hours line (1300 307 800) is operational for emergencies.