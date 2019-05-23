Labor's looming regional bloodbath: readers speak out

Julieanne Gilbert MP Member for Mackay could be at risk of loosing Mackay following election sentiments.

Julieanne Gilbert MP Member for Mackay could be at risk of loosing Mackay following election sentiments. Stuart Quinn

THE Palaszczuk Government risks losing Queensland next year if voters across the state vote similarly to they way they did last Saturday.

Analysis shows our own Labor member Julienne Gilbert is one of 16 seats which are at the most risk of swinging to the opposition.

Ten seats of the 16 seats are predicted to be lost, with the other six deemed "at risk".

The Courier-Mail has reported the seats of Mackay, Townsville, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Keppel, Rockhampton, and Maryborough will "fall like dominoes down the coastline" slashing the Premier's hopes for a third term amid anger about Adani.

The 16 most marginal seats in Queensland

What you think:

Laurie Farrell: "State Labor is out of favour with public. So even if Gilbert is doing a good job,her boss isn't and she'll pay the penalty at the next election."

Brad Duncan: "Good !!!! She (Julieanne Gilbert) needs to go."

Lance Hacker: "About time for some real positive change around here. Unfortunately we're run by the money sucking machine in the south east corner. Time for a new thing. Time for a North Queensland state!"

Raeleen Etelaaho: "Julianne Gilbert works tirelessly and at times thanklessly for our electorate...local members like Julianne pop up at all sorts of community events night and day, good representatives are on call 24 hrs 7 days a week with calendars the likes of which us Facebook critics could never imagine. It is relentless and I defy anyone who has not experienced this type of political life to do better..if you do not know who our State Member is or the work she does in representing Mackay it would be because you spend so much time being a critic and you are not community minded enough to get out there and be a part of the change you seem to desire."

Marcus Pillhofer: "Hi Julieanne. Still cannot bring yourself to say "I support Adani" can you?"

Dawn Tronc: "Bring on the election."

Jack Craig: "The realisation that there are no such thing as a 'safe' seat will slowly dawn on politicians of all persuasions."