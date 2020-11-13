Labor vindicated in two recounts

Robert Skelton with former Prime Minster of Australian Kevin Rudd, at a press conference in Nambour on Thursday. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Labor has been declared the victors in two recounts, officially delivering them 52 seats in the new parliament.

The Courier-Mail understands Labor finished ahead by just 9 votes in Bundaberg, and won the Sunshine Coast seat of Nicklin by 85 votes.

Labor's Tom Smith is the new Bundaberg MP having defeated the LNP's David Batt who has represented Bundaberg since 2017.

Rob Skelton is the new Labor MP in Nicklin having defeated LNP incumbent Marty Hunt.

The recount was requested by the LNP due to the close race in both seats, which were previously held by the LNP.

The ECQ agreed to recount the ballots, conceding that recounts were automatic in federal elections when the declaration was by less than 100 votes.

It means the LNP has officially won 34 seats, down from the 39 it held in the previous parliament.

Former PM Kevin Rudd dropped into Nambour on Thursday to support Labor's Nicklin candidate Rob Skelton, who was today confirmed as the victor.

Katter's Australian Party retained their 3 seats, One Nation kept their one seat and the Greens doubled their representation to two. Independent Sandy Bolton kept her Noosa electorate at the October 31 poll.

Labor lost just one seat - South Brisbane - to the Greens, and managed to increase its representation from 48 to 52.

