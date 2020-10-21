Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek,Jack McKay,Domanii Cameron
21st Oct 2020 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LABOR has announced it will build a "second Bruce Highway" as voters continue to flock to early voting booths.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the plan on Twitter this morning, ahead of official media engagements.

"If re-elected, we have a vision to build an inland highway from Charters Towers to Mungindi," she wrote.

"A second Bruce Highway would take trucks off the existing Bruce, making it safer for communities from Gympie to Townsville.
"Activating an inland freight route will also reduce travel times, support jobs and increase economic activity."

The LNP has announced its own $33 billion vision to four-lane the Bruce Highway between Cairns and Curra, near Gympie, over 15 years.
It has committed $50 million towards mapping out a detailed blueprint to progressively separate the Bruce Highway into a modern dual carriageway road along the entire length of the 1677km route.

Originally published as Labor commits to 'second Bruce Highway'

More Stories

bruce highway how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        Premium Content Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        News "If you want to kill somebody, do it by car... And you walk away."

        POWER 40: Gympie’s most influential people of 2020, #30-25

        Premium Content POWER 40: Gympie’s most influential people of 2020, #30-25

        News The countdown continues as we reveal the next six most powerful and influential men...

        Army vet says he can only afford one meal a day after fine

        Premium Content Army vet says he can only afford one meal a day after fine

        Council News The man was fined $40k for illegal landclearing