Labor candidate's Gympie ties run deep

LABOR has today announced its Gympie candidate for the upcoming state election - teacher and local resident of 33 years, Tracey McWilliam will run.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Tracey McWilliam had the local knowledge and broad life experience to be the "hard-working, straight talking local member needed by the people of Gympie”.

"I want Tracey on my team because she's a genuine community champion who will stand up for the residents of Gympie,” she said.

"Tracey has devoted her life to the people of Gympie, playing an important role in educating generations of local children.

"Her ties within the community run deep.”

Ms McWilliam said she was "proud and grateful to be selected to fight for the people of Gympie at the election and carry on the great work of the Queensland Labor Party Government.”

She has been a support worker for children with disabilities in their homes and in the

classroom, as well as providing support for adults with disabilities, helping them gain

access to community activities.

"Like many Queenslanders, Tracey is horrified by the thought of an LNP/One Nation

Government,” a Labor Party statement reads.

"A vote for One Nation is a vote for Tim Nicholls, and a vote for Tim Nicholls is a vote for

One Nation.

"Scratch the surface out here and you'll find people are still hurting from the vicious cuts

made by Newman and Nicholls.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government has turned things around, but there is still plenty of

work to be done. I am ready to work hard for the Gympie community.”