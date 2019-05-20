Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROUD OF THE EFFORT: Wide Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes with wife Jackie and supporters at the Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club.
PROUD OF THE EFFORT: Wide Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes with wife Jackie and supporters at the Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club. Alistair Brightman
News

Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

Carlie Walker
by
20th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON FRIDAY night, Jason Scanes' 11-year-old son walked up to his dad, who had spent the week campaigning in Noosa, and told him he would love him even if he didn't win the election, that his dad was still his hero.

The Labor candidate for Wide Bay had a simple response.

"I said that as a Scanes we don't lose, we either win or learn," he said.

Incumbent member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien retained his seat after Saturday's election, but at the private party Mr Scanes held for his supporters after a hectic day of manning and visiting booths, he said it had been an exciting day and the campaign had been a journey.

"We tried to get around to as many booths as we could to thank all of the volunteers," the decorated war veteran said.

"It's been really, really hectic, but such a great day to see all the supporters and say g'day to the voters."

FEDERAL
2019
Wide Bay

While he didn't claim victory, Mr Scanes was proud to be the Labor candidate for the region and of the volunteers who campaigned for him across the electorate on the day.

"Really my campaign has been about the Labor values of a fair go," he said.

"Regardless of the result, I'm proud of this passionate, diverse group of people who came from across the electorate to really push for a fair go.

"All Labor supporters and all volunteers have a common belief and that is to look after each other.

"That is what it means to be truly Australian."

Mr Scanes voted alongside his wife Jackie at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall on Saturday before visiting voting booths throughout the electorate.

More Stories

Show More
candidate election fcelection labor wide bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Driver killed in terrifying Bruce Highway crash

    premium_icon Driver killed in terrifying Bruce Highway crash

    News A motorist has died on the Bruce Highway after their vehicle fell between 20 and 30 metres down an embankment last night.

    Triumphant O'Brien says 'exciting times ahead for Wide Bay'

    premium_icon Triumphant O'Brien says 'exciting times ahead for Wide Bay'

    News Mr O'Brien says exciting times ahead for the Wide Bay.

    O'Brien wins Wide Bay easily with 4.43% swing

    premium_icon O'Brien wins Wide Bay easily with 4.43% swing

    News ABC predicting incumbent member will retain his seat.

    ELECTION: What the Wide Bay voters said

    premium_icon ELECTION: What the Wide Bay voters said

    News Locals make their predictions on who will take the seat.