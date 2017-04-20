Labor accuses Liberals of selling old deal

BRUCE HIGHWAY POLITICS: The Queensland government has accused State opposition leader Tim Nicholls of reselling an old deal in regards to upgrading the Bruce Highway.

THE QUEENSLAND government have accused the state opposition of reselling an existing policy while touring Gympie on Tuesday.

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls claimed credit for his former Qld LNP Newman government brokering the current deal upgrading the Bruce Highway. Then stated the road needs continued upgrades under a new deal.

"In government we put together, with the federal government, the Bruce Highway action plan, $10 billion - $8.5 billion from the Feds and the rest from the state government - to upgrade the Bruce Highway.

"It makes an enormous difference to the region, I know our local member, Tony Perrett, is a huge advocate for construction to continue on the Bruce highway, and that's why, in our new deal for the regions, that I announced only a month or so ago, we've committed to continue renew the 10 year Bruce highway action plan. So we'll continue to put funding into the Bruce highway to continue to extend it.

"We know north of Gympie is now the next big section to be undertaken. Planning work is underway for that, but we actually need the commitment to spend the money so we can improve the accessibility of Gympie.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Main Roads Mark Bailey pointed out the highway is currently in the process of being upgraded.

"The LNP's so-called 'new deal' already exists,” a spokesperson said.

"The LNP is not committing to anything more than what is already being done.”