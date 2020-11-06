La Nina weather tipped to drench Sunshine Coast

Flash flooding Nicklin Way at Warana during January 2012 which was the Sunshine Coast’s last big La Nina weather event. Photo: File

The Sunshine Coast is tipped to cop a soaking wet summer from a rare weather event which threatens to bring an increased chance of cyclones, torrential rain and flash flooding.

A La Nina event has already been declared by the Bureau of Meteorology and is expected to last until at least February next year.

Bureau forecaster Pieter Claassen said the most recent La Nina events were from 2010-12 and from late 2017 to early-2018.

The 2010-12 La Nina drenched the Sunshine Coast with monthly rainfall totals at more than five times the average.

At Sunshine Coast Airport in December 2010 an "enormous" 588mm fell, then 550mm in January 2011.

2012 flashback: Glennis and Themi Vanieris at their pharmacy on Alexandra Pde in Maroochydore after flash flooding hit the area. Picture: File.

Mr Claassen said this summer's La Nina was forecast to be stronger than the one of 2017-18 and that its strength could align more closely with the 2010-12 La Nina.

"That doesn't guarantee the same amount of rainfall," Mr Classen said.

"The 2010-12 was a two-year event and one of the wettest periods on record for Australia."

Mr Claassen said this year's event was declared in September and was expected to last until at least February.

"A La Nina is like a loaded dice, you're weighting the chance in favour of wetter conditions even though it's not completely guaranteed," he said.

"For the Coast, there's quite a good likelihood, 80 per cent chance, of above median rainfall.

"Expect a much wetter summer.

"La Ninas can certainly lead to more tropical cyclones, more storms and tropical lows to push south."

2012 flashback: Michael Andrews with his vintage guitars that were ruined when his home along Okinja Rd in Alexandra Headland was flooded. Photo: File

Mr Claassen said the latest climate forecast had a 67 per cent chance for more than four cyclones to form in waters off the Queensland coast this summer.

While a La Nina reduced the threat of bushfires, Mr Claassen said it was important to remember fire dangers remained active.

What is a La Nina.

"It's essentially the cooling of the eastern Pacific Ocean, which creates a feedback loop," Mr Claassen said.

"That cooling creates a stronger higher pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean, which pushes warmer waters towards Australia.

"With warmer oceans, that creates more moisture for weather to tap into, above average rainfall for the season."