Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drunk L-plater steals dad's car and blows three times over

lucy rutherford
by
27th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER driver paid a hefty price for driving his father's car without permission while intoxicated.

Darby Frederick Matthew Perrin, 18, faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to charges of drink driving on a learner's permit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court police arrived to an address on McDowall St on August 4 at 3pm on another matter, where they observed Perrin to be intoxicated.

Perrin told police he had been drinking moonshine all day and took his father's car without his knowledge and drove to his mother's house where they got into a verbal argument.

After being breathalysed, he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 and told police he knew he'd be above the limit, and was aware he needed to be with another driver.

Magistrate Blanch fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

More Stories

drink driver editors picks learner driver roma roma magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Woolooga on edge' a year after 12000ha fire

    premium_icon 'Woolooga on edge' a year after 12000ha fire

    News This week marks a year since fire ripped through the Woolooga and Sexton communities.

    Council worker finds uncapped syringe stash in Gympie street

    premium_icon Council worker finds uncapped syringe stash in Gympie street

    News Unspecified number of needles turn up near a drain.

    Toolara mooted for renewable energy future

    premium_icon Toolara mooted for renewable energy future

    Council News $30 million site has potential to be big part of new industry.

    Gympie student gets $140K university offer of a lifetime

    premium_icon Gympie student gets $140K university offer of a lifetime

    News At just 22, Kye gets big chance to follow academic dream.