Kyrgios, Hewitt bury Davis Cup hatchet

Nick Kyrgios of Australia (left) sits with team captain Lleyton Hewittduring his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany played at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Sunday, February 4, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Nick Kyrgios of Australia (left) sits with team captain Lleyton Hewittduring his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany played at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Sunday, February 4, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

NICK Kyrgios is back on board after Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt named a strong line-up for next month's new-look Davis Cup finals in Spain.

Kyrgios will make his first Cup appearance since February last year, joining Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, John Millman and doubles specialist John Peers in Australia's five-man team.

Australia have been pitted in Group D alongside Belgium and Colombia for the inaugural 18-team finals in Madrid from November 18-24.

Stream live coverage of the WTA and ATP Tours with ESPN and beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Kyrgios is currently serving a six-month probation period for his spectacular meltdown in Cincinnati in August and subsequently branding the ATP corrupt at the US Open.

But his suspended sentence only applies to the ATP Tour and not Davis Cup.

The dual grand slam quarter-finalist's availability is a major boost for Hewitt, who has named his strongest possible team on rankings.

The skipper was unable to find room for young gun Alexei Popyrin, who has enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 season, highlighted by runs to the third round at the Australian Open and US Open.

The 20-year-old has also qualified for a record 10 events this year, including Wimbledon.

Australia face Colombia on November 19 and Belgium the next day.

If they can top Group D, they will qualify for the quarter-finals and meet either the USA, Italy or Canada for a place in the semis.