Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Kyrgios claims be sleeps with female fans ‘weekly’. Picture: Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios claims be sleeps with female fans ‘weekly’. Picture: Getty Images
Dating

Kyrgios claims he sleeps with female fans ‘weekly’

by Alice Coster
22nd May 2020 7:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Nick Kyrgios doesn't beat around the bush.

Known for his lightning serve, the swag man says he sleeps with a female fan on a "weekly basis."

That's if he isn't hooked up with anyone.

"Yes, in all seriousness, if I'm not seeing someone it's a weekly thing."

Kyrgios was chatting with fans on social platform Twitch, where he also spoke about his recent break-up with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

 

Nick Kyrgios with ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram
Nick Kyrgios with ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram

 

Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram
Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. Picture: Instagram

"Nothing happened," Kyrgios said. "We just went our separate ways. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. We had some fun memories."

Sometimes he's on court when women grab his game.

"I was slicing up Fedz (Roger Federer at Melbourne's Laver Cup) and it was like, damn, I want to take her out for a drink."

Love match!

page13@news.com.au

Originally published as Kyrgios claims he sleeps with female fans 'weekly'

More Stories

Show More
anna kalinskaya dating nick kyrgios relationships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie region legend believed to be gravely ill

        premium_icon Gympie region legend believed to be gravely ill

        News For 50 years he was the voice behind the microphone at the Gympie Show

        Beloved Gympie vet cared for all creatures great and small

        premium_icon Beloved Gympie vet cared for all creatures great and small

        News Large and small animal veterinarian Lindsay Freney made many friends through his...

        Gympie’s multi-million dollar boost in $608m Qld projects

        premium_icon Gympie’s multi-million dollar boost in $608m Qld projects

        News Seven projects stand to have big money thrown at them as part of the plan to get...

        Gympie police urge residents to be wary of ‘sneaky’ thieves

        premium_icon Gympie police urge residents to be wary of ‘sneaky’ thieves

        News Police share top tips after at least four car thefts were reported in the past...