Kyrgios brags about Bouchard moment

Nick Kyrgios has mingled with the Bouchard twins.

NICK Kyrgios has bragged about having Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard and her twin sister Beatrice sitting in his player's box, recently posting a throwback picture of the occasion with the caption: "Swaggy as f*** box haha."

On his Instagram story this month, the Aussie tennis hothead posted a picture from Wimbledon last year of the Bouchard twins in his box, sitting behind his dad.

The sisters had some of the best seats in the house for Kyrgios' second round loss to Rafael Nadal at the All England Club, and at the time Eugenie posted a photograph of the Aussie serving with three love-heart eye emojis.

She was also quick to jump to his defence when he was criticised for serving underarm against Nadal.

"Underarm serves aren't against the rules. It's a tactic. Anything to win the point," she tweeted.

"It has nothing to do with lack of respect. It's literally just a different way to hit a serve."

It came after the pair practised together in the lead-up to the grand slam.

At the time, rumours circulated Kyrgios was dating former world No. 5 Eugenie - who he has played mixed doubles with in the past.

Then in August, Beatrice - a model and Instagram influencer - posted a photo on social media of her cosying up to Kyrgios. She captioned the picture: "Good company."

Earlier this year, Kyrgios weighed in Eugenie's love life as the 2014 Wimbledon finalist dealt with the coronavirus lockdown.

The 26-year-old - who famously dated a fan after losing a bet on the Super Bowl - tweeted: "Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend."

Kyrgios responded with the word "creasing", complete with a series of cry-laughing emojis.

Kyrgios recently split up with Russian Anna Kalinskaya - who called him a "good person".

Since splitting up, Kyrgios revealed he's been having sex at least once a week, sometimes with fans.