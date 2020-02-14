Kyly’s quick call on Michael Clarke split

Kyly and Michael shocked everyone when they confirmed their upcoming divorce.

KYLY Clarke says she is doing fine after news broke this week of her upcoming divorce from former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.

The pair confirmed on Wednesday night they are splitting up but will continue to co-parent their four-year-old daughter, Kelsey Lee.

Asked by Daily Mail Australia outside a gym in Bondi, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, if she was coping OK, Kyly said: "Of course I am."

She also said Kelsey Lee was "doing amazing", but added she "wanted privacy".

"We said everything we wanted to say in our statement," said Kyly, who was not wearing her wedding ring.

Clarke was spotted having drinks at Bondi bar Hotel Ravesis on Thursday with new colleague and rugby league legend Laurie Daley as news of his marriage breakdown made headlines across the country.

On Thursday afternoon, Clarke announced his new job as co-host alongside Daley of Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast.

The Australian reported Clarke and Kyly havebeen separated for the past five months, and in a statement the couple said: "After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple, amicably.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

Clarke has reportedly been living at his Bondi apartment for the past several months after moving out of his and Kyly's $12 million Vaucluse home in Sydney's east.

Just a week ago, Clarke uploaded a photo to Instagram of himself flying solo at the beachside pad - which has since been sold for just over $7 million.

Clarke and Kyly went to school together at Sydney's Westfields Sports High but didn't start dating until many years later, after Clarke's engagement with Lara Worthington (nee Bingle) was broken off in 2010.

Writing about a chance encounter with Kyly in his 2016 book Michael Clarke: My Story, the 115-Test veteran said: "In 2007, before I began dating Lara, I introduced myself to Kyly at a bar in Cronulla. We reconnected over a drink, and as we left, I sent my best mate Steve Phillips to ask for her number.

"She declined, saying I could come and ask myself. Now I was so embarrassed, I decided to leave it to chance, hoping we would bump into each other at another stage."

Fortunately for Clarke, fate came calling and after his and Worthington's relationship ended, Kyly reached out to him on Twitter when he was on tour in the West Indies and the pair started dating soon after.

They got married in 2012 in front of family and close friends, and welcomed Kelsey Lee into the world in 2015.