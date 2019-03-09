Man faces retrial over whiskey bottle murder

Scenes of Crime Officer investigating the suspicious death of a man at a Belgian Gardens house on Saint James Drive.

Scenes of Crime Officer investigating the suspicious death of a man at a Belgian Gardens house on Saint James Drive.

A TOWNSVILLE man will face a retrial for murder in ­September after his conviction was overturned on appeal.

Kyle Robert Thompson was found guilty of the murder of sign-writer David Knyvett, 59, who died after he was beaten in the head with an empty whiskey bottle in his Belgian Gardens home in 2015.

He was sentenced for life imprisonment in Townsville Supreme Court in March last year but lodged an appeal on the grounds the trial judge misdirected the jury on the law of provocation.

The Queensland Court of Appeal handed down its decision on February 26 and the three members of the bench found the trial judge misdirected the jury about the ­defence of provocation.

They ordered Thompson's conviction be quashed and he be retried.

"The misdirection undoubtedly caused a substantial miscarriage of justice in that there was a real prospect that the jury did not give proper consideration to that defence," Justice Anthe Philippides said.

The matter was briefly mentioned yesterday, where judge David North ordered a new trial date of September 9.

At the March 2018 trial it was accepted that Thompson killed Mr Knyvett by striking him a number of times to the head. He did not dispute that he had beaten Mr Knyvett with an empty bottle and that this had caused the man's death.

The court heard Thompson and Mr Knyvett had known each other for about 10 years. During that time, Thompson lived in Mr Knyvett's house and had worked for his ­business.

Thompson claimed Mr Knyvett had made an ­unwanted sexual advance ­towards him in the lead-up to the incident, which made him feel "angry and violated".

"He told police that this conduct was not unprecedented and that over the years Mr Knyvett had touched him and rubbed him many times," the decision said.

Thompson told police he didn't intend to kill him but rather just hurt him.

It was up to the jury to ­decide if he had intended to ­injure or kill Mr Knyvett.

If jurors believed he had, they then needed to consider if he should only be convicted of manslaughter because he had been provoked.

Thompson is remanded in custody and the matter will be mentioned in the courts again on July 25.