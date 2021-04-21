Menu
Kyle Sandilands not only confirmed on radio that Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares had split, but revealed why the relationship ended.
Celebrity

Kyle reveals why Zac and Vanessa split

by Andrew Bucklow
21st Apr 2021 11:40 AM

KIIS FM radio star Kyle Sandilands has revealed why Zac Efron's relationship with Vanessa Valladares ended.

After the Daily Telegraph reported the Hollywood actor and Aussie waitress had split after 10 months, Kyle confirmed on radio the report was accurate and said he spoke to the Hairspray actor yesterday.

"It's not a rumour, it's true," Kyle, who is friends with Efron, said about the split.

"It's only recent, but not like yesterday recent, but they've gone their separate ways," he said, adding there was "no drama" behind the break-up.

Zac Efron.
Zac Efron.

 

Vanessa Valladares.
Vanessa Valladares.

Instead, Kyle said the pair decided to end things due to Efron's work schedule.

"They spent a lot of time with each other when he wasn't working, lunching and living in the mansions on the beach, it's a fabulous life," Kyle said. "And then work comes back and kicks you straight back into reality, so it's a shame."

Efron is currently filming a Netflix show in Australia called Down To Earth with Zac Efron.

Kyle said he originally rang Efron yesterday to ask him about another rumour.

"I heard a rumour around, you know that Netflix show they're going to do in Byron (Byron Baes) … there was a rumour around … that Zac was trying to pull strings to get Vanessa (Valladares) on that show," the radio star said. "That's what I rang him about."

Kyle confirmed that rumour was completely false.

Zac Efron on Kangaroo Island. Picture: zacefron/Instagram
Zac Efron on Kangaroo Island. Picture: zacefron/Instagram

 

Vanessa Valladares.
Vanessa Valladares.

 

Kyle Sandilands is mates with Zac Efron.
Kyle Sandilands is mates with Zac Efron.

Efron and Valladares reportedly met in July last year at a Byron Bay cafe where 25-year-old worked as a waitress, prompting a frenzy of interest in their budding relationship.

They were later spotted together in South Australia where Efron was filming a movie called Gold, as well as in Melbourne, the Blue Mountains and Lennox Heads.

 

 

