Sandilands in trouble over ‘unacceptable’ Chinese comments

There are calls for Kyle Sandilands to apologise after he made what has been described as “appalling” comments about Chinese women.

He is no stranger to controversy and Kyle Sandilands gave radio listeners an earful during a bizarre conversation about Chinese women on Tuesday morning.

The Kyle and Jackie O co-host said he made an eyebrow-raising discovery about Chinese women after an encounter with a prostitute.

The Daily Telegraph has chosen not to repeat what Sandilands said and has contacted KIIS FM for comment.

A spokeswoman from The National Council of Women Australia told Confidential that Sandilands' comments are "appalling".

"The comments by Sandilands in my view are appalling and totally unacceptable for radio at any time," NCWA President Robyn Nolan said.

"Such a discussion warrants an immediate apology to all women and Sandilands should be taken to task for his behaviour yet again."

Earlier this year, Sandilands sparked outrage over offensive comments he made about Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland, who he referred to on-air as "the black mum."

Last year he was forced to publicly apologise over offensive comments he made about Virgin Mary.

"I thought Mary was his (Jesus Christ's) girlfriend but apparently it was the mother. And the mother lied obviously and told everyone, 'Nah I got pregnant by a magical ghost'. Bulls***," Sandilands said.

"Someone chock-a-blocked her behind the camel shed ... You might believe everything that's written down 2000 years ago to be absolutely accurate and good on you, you're dumb. Dumb as dog s***.

