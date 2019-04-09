Aussie swim star tops world

Kyle Chalmers beat his own PB, which is a time that won him Olympic gold.

WITH the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, Kyle Chalmers has smashed the clock and sent a warning to his rivals at the national championships.

In his pet 100m freestyle event, Chalmers went faster than any swimmer has in the world this year and .10 seconds quicker than the time that won him gold at the Rio Olympics.

Frighteningly, the Australian powerhouse reckons he's not the finished product despite a personal best time of 47.48 seconds in Adelaide on Monday night.

"I wasn't expecting that at all, I felt lethargic and heavy in the water this morning which is pretty normal with no taper and trying to back up from last night (where he won the 100m butterfly) so I did everything I could to get myself swimming fast," Chalmers said.

"I got a massage and gave myself plenty of time to stretch and recover and did a 2.5km warm up - which is a very extended warm up for me, we're trying to train through this meet.

"So to go that fast I really wanted to do a 47, I've never been 47 in my home pool so we've ticked that box and it's exciting."

Chalmers led at the turn and said he felt strong through the entire race, and in an ominous warning to his rivals, says there is plenty of incremental improvements still to come.

"Some of my skills are probably not world class yet and I know if I can drop those 0.1 of a second then everything adds up. That time is a great time, obviously my fastest I've ever done and it's competitive in the world," he said.

Kyle Chalmers ploughs through the water at the Australian Swimming Championships.

"I have a skill acquisition (coach) who works with me on a daily basis so we'll review tonight, work out where the areas are that I need to improve on.

"I know my turn this morning was 0.04 of a second slower than what Cam (McEvoy) went when he went 47.0 so I know that my skills are coming, but it's just about practising every time we do a turn in training.

"We do hundreds of them a day and you can practice bad skills pretty easily so it's your muscle memory coming into a race you don't want to be thinking about it too much you just want it to happen naturally."

Chalmers' feat came as Australia unearthed an accidental Commonwealth record holder in breaststroker Matthew Wilson.

Matthew Wilson after breaking the Commonwealth and Australian records in the men's 200m breaststroke.

Wilson broke the Commonwealth 200m breaststroke record in winning the Australian title.

The 20-year-old New South Welshman was stunned when he surfaced and saw his time - two minutes 07.16 seconds; 0.14 seconds quicker than the previous Commonwealth benchmark.

"I had no idea … it just happened," Wilson said.

"A week ago I had a grade one hamstring strain so we didn't even know if I could swim here.

"It's kind of like an accidental taper … I definitely didn't target this meet for a drop in time like that." Wilson, who studies exercise and sports science at university, sheepishly admitted how his injury happened.

"It was a swimming injury - I'm probably the first swimmer ever to blow a hamstring doing swimming," he said.

"It got a bit tight and the next morning it was very hard to walk." Wilson bettered Scotland's Ross Murdoch's previous Commonwealth benchmark by 0.14s which had stood for almost five years.

-With AAP