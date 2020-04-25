Kybong ‘the answer’ for Gympie’s iundustrial future: Smith

BETTING ON KYBONG: Kerren Smith of Smith Global in his Gympie office yesterday. Photo: Shane Zahner

PROPOSED industrial development on Gympie’s north side will not work and the focus should be on Kybong, regional business planner and adviser Kerren Smith said yesterday.

Mr Smith backed substantial industrial development from Gympie’s southern entrance down past Mary Valley Link Rd towards Federal.

And he criticised the former Gympie Regional Council for failing to plan effectively for prosperity.

He said Gympie’s southern outskirts could be the key to lifting the region out of an economic environment characterised by low incomes and unemployment.

The same thing at Curra would not work because of its closeness to better developed industrial facilities and markets in Maryborough and Bundaberg.

Unfortunately, he said, Gympie Regional Council had not yet done its bit to promote future prosperity.

“Our new inexperienced council is not only challenged by the Gympie region being in the lowest socio-economic region in Australia (Wide Bay Burnett), we are also challenged by the significant and rapid global impact of COVID-19.” he said.

“We have already seen the job seeker (numbers) in Gympie increase by 12 per cent in March and this will continue to rise.

“The Queensland Government has recently completed the next 25-year ‘Regional Plan’ for Townsville and Wide Bay Burnett is next.

“Minister Cameron Dick has changed the government’s approach and has clearly defined that economic development has a lead role in future regional plans.

“It is unfortunate that in entering into this regional plan, (the former) Gympie Regional Council has not finalised its regional economic and investment strategies.

“I have read the draft strategy and am concerned that this will neither service nor drive economic growth.

“The strategy only narrates what we could be, it does not have a clear set of economic goals, action plans, timelines and resource support,” he said.

Mr Smith’s views may anger north side promoters and Mary Valley conservationists, but they matter because of his credentials and influence at all levels of government.

An engineering consultant with business interests throughout Australia and Asia, Mr Smith chairs the economic advisory committee of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, sits on the Wide Bay Burnett committee of the federally funded Regional Development Australia organisation and is a member of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Planning Group, chaired by State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick.

His Kybong development ideas are already reflected in council planning policies, which have set aside a large area south of the city for “industrial investigation.”

Mr Smith said Kybong was closer to markets that matter for manufacturers and to the Sunshine Coast growth corridor, where many industrial estates are confined or built out.

Welcoming the new Gympie Regional Council, he said the Kybong proposition would be a key part of the council’s role in steering the region towards sustainable prosperity.

A key element in Mr Smith’s vision of a “safe, enjoyable, sustainable and prosperous community” was economic development.

And the council could be an important “enabler” for that, helping business, government and other stakeholders “to grow the Gympie economy.”