Kybong residents worry over noise, dust from bigger quarry

A PROPOSED 20-fold increase in the capacity of a Kybong quarry has been questioned by locals, with calls for Gympie Regional Council to ensure due diligence is done before any decision is made.

Under the proposal, the quarry would expand from processing a maximum of 5000 tonnes every year to 100,000 tonnes per year. A decision on the application was delayed by councillors at the last ordinary meeting.

Resident Glenda Pickersgill said there were several potential issues for locals that needed to be looked at.

"This is another quarry application proposing to have a buffer of only 10m from its boundary and is in the same area,” she said.

"Extractive industries need more separation from neighbours and public roads for mitigating community amenity impacts. The application has not provided a visual impact or dust assessment, no demonstrated community need and no details of proposed extraction areas two and three.

The site of the proposed quarry expansion. Gympie Regional Council

"A noise survey was conducted before the new Bruce Highway was open and did not acknowledge all the close residences in the assessment of noise.”

She said previous operations had caused noise and dust problems for residents and there were concerns about the possible impact on Traveston Creek and the Mary River.

"We urge the Gympie Regional Council to seek more information so that a proper assessment can be made of the full application and not just condition the applicant for more details,” she said.

A council spokeswoman said due diligence was being conducted on the proposed development.

"Council has resolved that this development application 'lay on the table' awaiting the submission of an updated noise report from the applicant,” she said. "Once this is received the application will be returned to council for further consideration.”