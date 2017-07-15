Kybong piggery opposers down but not out

STATEMENT BY REG LAWLER

HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars have been wasted in legal fees in the case of the piggery proposed for Kybong.

I understand that the developer, Stuart Andrews, has spent $200,000 fighting the case, the council has spent less but more than $50,000 and the Group Opposing Piggery at Kybong who I have been representing has spent around $25,000.

This money has left our community and we have gained nothing that could not have been gained by the people negotiating with each other.

The Gympie Regional Council approved a development for 10,000 hens, 1000 pigs and 150 cattle on 107 ha on the floodplains of the Mary River opposite a Rural Residential area above the Gympie water treatment works. They approved this without any other studies being done on pollution or disease potential and relied entirely on a DAF permit that was given based on wrong information.

They approved it despite objections that set out clearly what the problems are that came largely from residents.

After the approval I approached the developer and asked that he set up monitoring of storm water from the development as recommended by the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee. He refused.

With great help from the Group Opposing Piggery at Kybong led by Glenda Pickersgill, I appealed.

Scientific Studies showed that additional conditions were required to prevent odour, dust and noise from affecting the community.

Studies also showed that monitoring of storm water and ground water was necessary.

Extra conditions to address odour dust and noise were agreed by the lawyers and me. But I still believe that the development will cause massive damage to the land and the Mary River, affect the local community cause danger and damage in floods and pose a risk of disease to the community.

So I gathered the evidence from the pork producers group, RSPCA, Humane Society, government departments and from a drone flight over the property conducted by experts for the developer to give the Planning & Environment Court the evidence to refuse the development.

The council and the developer have been continuously threatening me with a massive cost bill but I was, and am, confident that I could convince the court on the evidence that there would be great harm from this development.

But, at the court last Tuesday it was pointed out to me that the Gympie Regional Council Town Plan was constructed so that even if I proved all the harm, I would still lose the case.

The barrister for the development pointed out that despite piggeries being banned in the Industry Investigation zone if the purpose of the zone was met, then the appeal would fail.

The purpose of the zone was to preserve the land for future industry and the development would not really prevent that. The solicitors for the developer and the council agreed with this so I was going to lose.

There was one further concession given on a condition improving ground cover slightly.

With no prospect of success or to argue the case on its merits, we agreed on a partial upholding of the appeal with the improved conditions on odour dust and noise, a slightly further setback from community, water monitoring, both ground and surface, and a condition of required covering of the ground. We also agreed that each party would carry their own costs.

I am very frustrated as no one has considered the overwhelming evidence of harm that I have collected (over 500 pages).

The council never considered any evidence or the community in approving the development. I could have presented it to the court but it would have had no effect on the judgment because of the council's town plan.

The court made it clear that I was in great danger of having costs against me and this was reinforced by the council's solicitor.

So the group and I will monitor the development and when harm occurs, we will let the public and the authorities know.

I know it won't have any effect on the council. They already have allowed this development to operate outside the law for a year. But eventually the Queensland government will have to act and stop the harm that will occur.

The blame rests entirely on the Gympie Regional Council. Cr Cochrane has not represented the community who will be affected. The council that he is part of has a ridiculous town plan, has approved a development without evidence, and has continued to support this development in court and threatened me with costs.

Despite this we have won some conditions, but harm will still happen. When it does we know who was at fault.

Reg Lawler

Dagun