Kybong man fighting for life after early morning crash

THE Queensland Police Service's Forensic Crash Unit (FCU) are investigating a serious traffic crash that has left a 22-year-old Kybong man with life threatening injuries early this morning.

At around 12:30am a member of the public located a trail bike on the side of Traveston Crossing Road and located an injured male rider in a nearby paddock.

Emergency services responded and the man was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Brisbane hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward by phoning Policelink on 131 444.