Korea revisited: A Gympie veteran's sojourn to Seoul

Australia day stamp roxanabalint

MY WIFE and I have just returned from a whirlwind trip to Seoul, South Korea, known as The Korea re-visit tour 2019.

It came about through my membership of the Association of Queensland Korea Veterans Inc, based on the Gold Coast (I am a Korean War veteran of the British Army, but I have lived in Australia for 60 years).

Some years ago the South Korean Government through their Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, known as MPVA, began offering subsidised trips to Seoul, called Korea re-visit program to surviving veterans and their dependents.

I only found out about this through the AQKV, and this year my wife and I applied and were selected for the April 2019 tour. Only 18 places were allocated to Australia, but even so not all vacancies were filled.

In a word it turned out to be a fantastic and very moving experience - no pun intended.

We departed Brisbane Airport at 1am on Monday, April 22, and arrived in Seoul at 2pm that same afternoon via Hong Kong. We, only two from Queensland, were met by a delegation of military attaches, and met up with other members of the tour from other parts of Australia, some New Zealanders, some Canadians and British veterans.

The Australian v Kapyowg Memorial, where Michael Jeffries laid a wreath.

The party comprised 65 people, of whom 27 were veterans.

We traveled everywhere in three buses, with a police escort in front, and an ambulance behind.

Each bus had a dedicated guide and four strong young men to help us on and off the bus. I was designated as Bus 3-1, and Heather was 3-2. Our guide was named Cathy Lee, and she was a truly lovely person. It was all 5 star from there.

Heather and Mike Jeffries of Gympie Probus at the Bushmans Bar on Wednesday.

Our hotel was in central Seoul, all meals provided and nothing too much trouble. We were given the rest of the day off after checking in, and we needed it.

Day 2 commenced at 6am with buffet breakfast (all meals were buffet with choice of Korean or Western food). Then on to the buses, No 3 of course, to go to the Battle of Gapyeong Commemoration Ceremony.

Gapyeong, generally known as Kapyong in Australia, is where 3 RAR, along with the Canadian PPCLI (Princess Pat's Canadian Light Infantry) with the Kiwi Gunners and the British Middlesex regiment fought a pitched battle with an entire Chinese Army for three days, and stopped them advancing once again to Seoul.

This was, and still is the biggest battle since World War II, and resulted in the deaths of 32 Australians. I am not sure of the death toll of the other participants, but there were many.

The honour of laying the wreath at the Australian Memorial fell on me, possibly because I was the only member capable of walking unaided. I was also among those chosen to give scholarships to local schoolchildren.

The Korean National War Memorial

Their thank you notes will be among my proudest possessions.

We were then driven to the Headquarters of the 66TH ROK (Republic of Korea) Division for a beautiful Korean lunch and demonstrations of the soldiers skills in martial arts and close order drill - with fixed bayonets.

The afternoon back at the hotel was a display of Korean culture, where we had to dress up in local costume!

Day 3 was for me the real highlight. We were driven to Seoul Railway Station and boarded the KTX "bullet train” for our 480km trip to Busan. The train left at the exact time, was as smooth as sitting in your living room and completed the journey, again to the minute, in 2 hours 40 minutes, attaining speeds of 300 KPH.

The purpose of the trip was to visit the Commonwealth War Cemetery where most of the fallen from Commonwealth Nations are interred. I was able to locate the last resting places of three of my comrades in arms of all those years ago. A very emotional experience. The Cemetery is beautifully maintained by local volunteers, and whose displays of gratitude to us old warriors was almost over whelming. However, we returned to Seoul at the same speed and comfort, and punctual to the minute!!

Day 4, Anzac Day was of course another early start. Up at 4.30am and bused to the War Memorial of Korea. This is a really impressive complex. The name of every serviceman and woman who died, is etched on panels throughout the hallways. Most of the dead are grouped together under their country, all 22 of them, but the Americans lost so many, almost 36,000, that they are grouped by State.

The Anzac service was as emotional as always. I was an Aussie today, so I was tasked with reciting the Ode. After a very nice "gunfire” breakfast we toured the entire complex and also visited the Korean War Memorial, where about 170,000 people are recorded. Next was the Seoul National Cemetery where wreaths were laid and incense offering made.

The evening was spent at the Australian Ambassador's residence, which was really memorable for the style, the service, the food and some free grog. A very long, busy and emotional day.

Day 5. I became a Brit as all my military service was in the British Army. The bus, Bus-1 this time, was to the Imjin River Commemoration Ceremony. The venue was Gloster Hill, where the 1 Battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment was virtually annihilated after holding up the Chinese Army for three days, prior to the Gapyeong battle. Of the total strength of 750 men, mostly 18-year-old conscripts, only 50 managed to escape. The rest were either killed or captured.

We then moved on to the Demarcation Zone, which is the dividing line between North and South Korea. The view to the north is very bleak and barren, compared with what is to the south. The view northwards still looks to me like it did in 1952.

We drove back to Seoul, which took two hours in our bus, even with our police escort and following ambulance, which thankfully was never needed. When we got back to the hotel I was delegated another job. The MPVA asked several people, me included, to give an account of our wartime service in Korea. This was video recorded to be shown later. At the next tour in July I understand.

The evening was the Thank you Banquet, attended by all the dignitaries. Heather and I were at the Australian Ambassador's table, as was the CEO of MPVA and other lovely young ladies. All in all the experience was very touching. I had more hugs and kisses, mostly from people I did not know, than in all my 55 years of marriage. That was the end of the tour.

Day 6. We took the free hotel shuttle bus to down town, to buy a few souvenirs.

We really did not need to as we came home laden with all sorts of gifts, photographs etc. bestowed upon us by a wonderfully grateful people, who in a short 60 or years, have transformed what was a devastated land of rubble, into the industrial powerhouse it is today.

Maybe being able to start with virtually a clean slate was a help. They have the world's biggest ship building industry, they have virtually no unemployment - every able bodied person has a job. They have compulsory military service for all males, and are perfectly capable now of defending themselves. One thing that struck me was that everybody is taller now.

If anyone in Gympie feels that they are eligible for a tour of this nature, I recommend it totally. Just contact the RSL for information.

Michael Jeffries,

Araluen