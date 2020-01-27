Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kobe Bryant has tragically died.
Kobe Bryant has tragically died.
Breaking

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash

27th Jan 2020 5:57 AM

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash aged 41.

TMZ is reporting the iconic basketballer died in an accident in Calabasas, California. American news outlet ABC is also reporting Bryant was killed.

Bryant is believed to be one of multiple fatalities in the crash.

The LA County Sheriff's office tweeted five people were confirmed dead, with no survivors in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

TMZ reports a fire broke out on board the helicopter, causing the tragic accident.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not on board, the report says.

More to come …

basketball celebrity death editors picks helicopter crash kobe bryant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PUBLIC HOLIDAY: The shops that are open in Gympie today

        premium_icon PUBLIC HOLIDAY: The shops that are open in Gympie today

        News Find out where you can get your supplies in Gympie on the Australia Day Public Holiday.

        How this Kilkivan wallaby almost died from custard

        premium_icon How this Kilkivan wallaby almost died from custard

        News A seven-month-old red-necked wallaby almost died from custard.

        New coach has big plans for Gympie Hammers

        premium_icon New coach has big plans for Gympie Hammers

        News ‘It has been a long time coming for Gympie and really help us move into that...

        Rain plays havoc on Gympie Olympic skating event

        premium_icon Rain plays havoc on Gympie Olympic skating event

        News Yesterday saw up to 50 skaters compete in the YMCA Australian Skateboarding...