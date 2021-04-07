‘Koalas to make way for retirees’ as plans for village rise

A suburb is gearing up to fight resurrected plans for a retirement village it says will drive out wildlife.

A Gold Coast community is gearing up for a fight against a massive retirement village planned for their area, saying it could seriously threaten a local koala habitat.

Singapore's giant Thakral Group and Coast-based retirement village developers Peter, Vlad and Adrian Puljich have relaunched plans for the luxury project on a former trotting track that backs on to Currumbin Creek at Currumbin Waters.

Original plans for a 340-unit village, spread over 16 buildings, were rejected by Gold Coast City Council in 2018, and the Planning and Environment Court later dismissed an appeal against the decision.

An artist’s impression of the proposed GemLife retirement village at Currumbin Waters

But Thakral and the Puljich family, through their joint venture vehicle GTH Resorts, have now resubmitted a proposal for a scaled-down development comprising 325 units over 12 buildings after talks with the council.

The project would include a sprawling residents' clubhouse.

The number of trees which were to be felled to make way for the GemLife Currumbin Waters over 50s resort have also been slashed from almost 100 to seven and the development footprint has been reduced by 2ha.

Other 'sweeteners' include 5ha of dedicated public open space and a 200m buffer along the creekfront.

But a Facebook community campaign has been launched to fight the project, with locals being urged to "help protect our koalas, birds, environment and lifestyle".

Retirement village developers Vlad Puljich, Peter Puljich and Adrian Puljich

Residents are being asked to lodge a formal objection on grounds including that the proposal contravenes the land's open space zoning and is an 'overdevelopment' of the 13.85ha site.

"Our koala and birds habitat is seriously threatened … this land is designated critical corridor for wildlife from Coast to hinterland," says a post to one community Facebook site.

The post says the four-storey project exceeds height limits and would be developed on flood-plain land, with 'unacceptable risk' of sewage and drainage outflows into Currumbin Creek and surrounding wetland.

Residents have until April 14 to lodge an objection.

Site for the proposed GemLife retirement village at Currumbin Waters.

Many commented that they had already submitted an objection to the council.

"We have lost so many trees in the area when will it stop, we live in this area because of the beautiful surroundings," one local posted.

Originally published as 'Koalas to make way for retirees' as plans for village rise again