Koalas saved after close call with deadly disease near Gympie

RESCUED: A koala from Kilkivan was rescued and is being treated at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for Chlamydia. Photo: Koala Action Gympie Region

THREE koalas have been rescued from the Gympie region this week and are being treated for chlamydia at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

The koalas suffered from a wet, brown bottom and sticky eyes, and were rescued from Kilkivan, Widgee and Mothar Mountain.

Glastonbury wildlife carer Paula Rowlands said the drought was weakening the koalas’ immune system which was causing a break out of chlamydia in koalas.

“I think it’s weakening the koalas’ resistance to it. There is not enough moisture in the leaves,” she said.

Another koala was rescued from Widgee on Monday and was in the care of Mrs Rowlands and her team at Gympie ANARRA.

The horrific bushfires in Victoria and across the state have caused alarm for Mrs Rowlands as she grapples with one of Queensland’s worst wildlife disasters.

“You can’t imagine it,” she said.

“It’s the ones dying in agony and to see they haven’t found them all, it’s just devastating.”

“The ones we are getting are dehydrated, so if anyone spots a koala, please put a dish of water out for them, they are in desperate need of water.”

Mrs Rowlands said the worst was not yet over with Queensland still in bushfire for another two months.

“We haven’t escaped the worst yet.”

A community member placed a koala sign on Kandanga Creek Rd yesterday to warn motorists to be on alert after a spate of koala deaths recently.

A mother koala was killed in late 2018 and an orphan baby discovered alive days later.