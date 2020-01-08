Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUED: A koala from Kilkivan was rescued and is being treated at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for Chlamydia. Photo: Koala Action Gympie Region
RESCUED: A koala from Kilkivan was rescued and is being treated at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for Chlamydia. Photo: Koala Action Gympie Region
News

Koalas saved after close call with deadly disease near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
8th Jan 2020 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE koalas have been rescued from the Gympie region this week and are being treated for chlamydia at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

The koalas suffered from a wet, brown bottom and sticky eyes, and were rescued from Kilkivan, Widgee and Mothar Mountain.

Glastonbury wildlife carer Paula Rowlands said the drought was weakening the koalas’ immune system which was causing a break out of chlamydia in koalas.

“I think it’s weakening the koalas’ resistance to it. There is not enough moisture in the leaves,” she said.

Another koala was rescued from Widgee on Monday and was in the care of Mrs Rowlands and her team at Gympie ANARRA.

The horrific bushfires in Victoria and across the state have caused alarm for Mrs Rowlands as she grapples with one of Queensland’s worst wildlife disasters.

“You can’t imagine it,” she said.

“It’s the ones dying in agony and to see they haven’t found them all, it’s just devastating.”

“The ones we are getting are dehydrated, so if anyone spots a koala, please put a dish of water out for them, they are in desperate need of water.”

Mrs Rowlands said the worst was not yet over with Queensland still in bushfire for another two months.

“We haven’t escaped the worst yet.”

A community member placed a koala sign on Kandanga Creek Rd yesterday to warn motorists to be on alert after a spate of koala deaths recently.

A mother koala was killed in late 2018 and an orphan baby discovered alive days later.

More Stories

Show More
anarra anarra rescue australia zoo wildlife hospital gympie koalas koala action gympie region koala chlamydia queensland koala
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How these Gympie vets are helping fire-hit animals in Victoria

        premium_icon How these Gympie vets are helping fire-hit animals in...

        News Two Gympie vets are doing all they can to assist wildlife amid recent reports that millions and millions of animals have been killed in Australia’s bushfire crisis.

        • 8th Jan 2020 8:14 AM
        Man jailed for trying to steal groceries from Woolies

        premium_icon Man jailed for trying to steal groceries from Woolies

        Crime A man has received jail time for attempting to steal a trolley full of groceries...

        ‘Perfect storm’ for more fuel pump pain

        premium_icon ‘Perfect storm’ for more fuel pump pain

        News Iraq drone strike, fuel cycle to take petrol to near-record highs

        Disaster threat to iconic Kilkivan horse event

        premium_icon Disaster threat to iconic Kilkivan horse event

        News AUSTRALIA’S national bushfire crisis has posed a new threat to this year’s Kilkivan...