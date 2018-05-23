Koalas drop into today's council meeting

KOALA RELIEF: Bubbles looks around at her new natural surroundings after she was released some years back.

KOALA RELIEF: Bubbles looks around at her new natural surroundings after she was released some years back. Tanya Easterby

LAND clearing, disease, dogs and feral animals are among Gympie koalas' biggest threats, and now Gympie Regional Council plans to help in the fight to save them.

A koala conservation management plan is one of the big-ticket items on the agenda for Gympie Regional Council's general meeting today, with a draft protection plan expected to become policy.

To help protect the iconic species, the plan enshrines a responsibility to reduce the risk to and enhance the quality of koala habitats.

Koalas are not the only environmental issue on the council's agenda.

A five-year environment strategy is also expected to be approved.

The plan will shape future council projects and 20 per cent of the Environmental Levy will be used to fund local Natural Resource Groups whose projects meet the plan's guidelines.

A number of community groups are also in line for some help.

More than $78,000 is expected to be approved in round two of this year's Community Assistance Grants, including $40,000 for equipment.

A further $28,000 is also suggested for four community projects: $6000 for a Heart of Gold project; $7000 for the Little Kids Day Out; $7000 for the Save the Mary Co-ordinating Group; and $6000 for Gympie Performing Arts Collaboration.

Funding for the region's museum groups is also getting a shuffle in the name of equity.

The Elgin Vale Sawmill and Gympie Gold Mining Museum are up for possible support along with the Kilkivan Museum and the Gympie Woodworkers' Museum, who were funded in the last budget.

Councillors will also consider a proposed tender offer to the Department of Transport and Main Roads for gravel resheeting on sections of Brooweena Woolooga Rd and Kilcoy Murgon Rd.

At more than $270,000 the proposed tender is well above the council's $220,000 delegation limit and needs councillor approval.