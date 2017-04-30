Koala spotters keep a friendly eye on Gympie's wildlife

Gympie Times photographer Leeroy Todd was so excited last year to see a koala in the wild for the first time. He snapped this picture while on a walk in Amamoor's Cedar Grove.

KEEP a close eye out for some of the Gympie region's cutest, cuddliest and sleepiest residents for Wild Koala Day on Wednesday, May 3.

Gympie Koala Action Group plan to use the day to raise awareness of issues related to conservation.

As well as spreading information about conservation efforts, the goal of the day includes getting the community involved - by contributing their own research and experience with koalas in their area.

"There a number of ways people can assist, including reporting their numbers to us,” Michelle Daly, co-ordinator of the Gympie Koala Action Group said.

"Anything we can get to build a better dataset of the local population would be terrific.”

Photos have been coming in from across the region and Michelle is hoping this heightened community awareness will help to promote ideas from the general public on how reverse the rapidly declining numbers of wild koalas.

"Planting some koala food trees is a good start,” she said.

Here are some of the photos and comments from residents around the region.

Got a great picture of a Gympie region koala?

Get in touch with the Gympie Koala Action Group here and share it for Wild Koala Day.

Plus, you can catch up with Michelle and her team at the Gympie Garden Expo next weekend.