29°
News

Koala sighting at Curra is a sign of hope

Letters to the Editor from the Gympie koala group and Merv Welch | 2nd Apr 2017 10:32 AM Updated: 10:32 AM
Wwoofer (Willing Worker on Organic Farms) Mylne van der Ree with a rescued koala in the Gympie region.
Wwoofer (Willing Worker on Organic Farms) Mylne van der Ree with a rescued koala in the Gympie region.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS week a resident reported seeing a koala crossing a road in Curra.

KOALAS IN GYMPIE REGION: Koala dog fascinates Widgee residents

This information is exciting and useful, as it tells us koalas persist in that area.

 

Koalas have been spotted at Curra.
Koalas have been spotted at Curra. Contributed

The last reported sighting we had was in 2015, when the detection dogs for conservation team also found evidence of koala presence. The koala population in Curra is bound to be very small, but they are there.

 

The fate of koala populations in the Curra area is looking better.
The fate of koala populations in the Curra area is looking better. Contributed

READ MORE ON KOALA ISSUES IN THE GYMPIE REGION

Knowing this, we need to do all we can to help and protect them. There is still some remaining connected koala habitat across the Gympie Regional Council reserves and people's bush blocks. But what these koalas now deal with is having to cross roads and encounter domestic dogs.

Koalas generally do very poorly in these settings, so we share that resident's concern for the safety of this koala. It may well be a young one dispersing away from its mother. This is when life gets harder for young koalas because they have to find their own territory -and that might well be your backyard.

An important message in this Curra sighting is that while you are unlikely to see a koala in the wild, they are here. With community awareness and a desire to care for these special "locals" it is possible to keep koalas in Curra and other parts of our region. Importantly, we need to be responsible pet owners, ensuring dogs are contained and not roaming, so koalas like this one are safe from attack.

Sadly many koalas are killed by domestic (and wild) dogs. Our koala brochure has lots of useful tips and information and we encourage residents to collect one at outlets such as council offices and rural shops.

The Koala Action Group is taking our "koala road-show" out and about in our region, to get together with locals concerned about the future of koalas in their locality.

We have been to Widgee, where enthusiasm was so high they have set up a local branch. We hope to visit Imbil in May.

Do contact us if you would like us to come to your part of the region. Our Facebook page is a good contact point for information. We urge local residents to report sightings and any impacts on koalas. It all helps.

Michelle Daly,

Co-ordinators Koala Action Group Gympie Region

 

Keep reading for more Gympie Times Letters to the Editor

GYMPIE LIFESTYLE INITIATIVE DESERVE CONGRATULATIONS

CONGRATULATIONS to the Gympie Regional Council and the Broncos NRL Club on their joint sponsorship of a full-day educational program designed to give senior primary students information about healthy lifestyle choices and preventive measures against common chronic diseases.

 

Darren Burns at work.
Darren Burns at work. Jacob Carson

The Year 6 students from four local schools-Gympie East, Chatsworth, Two Mile and Gympie West assembled at Gympie West on Tuesday this week and were divided into four mixed groups.

 

Darren Burns
Darren Burns Jacob Carson

They then went through a series of four rotations which occupied the full school day.

Two of the rotations had them involved in physical skill development and team work. The emphasis was on the health benefits of being active as well as the qualities required of a good team member.

 

Darren Burns
Darren Burns Renee Albrecht

One of the remaining rotations was a presentation by a personal trainer (and mother of two girls of similar ages to the participants).

She spoke enthusiastically and persuasively about the benefits of being active, often in ways other than playing organised sport. And , of course , the benefits of "eating a rainbow" - making healthy food choices.

The other presentation, equally well delivered and received, was by a male nurse with long experience in emergency nursing.

He canvassed, in an engaging manner, lifestyle habits that can help prevent the most prevalent chronic diseases. That session ended with an amusing, but eminently practical, demonstration of the technique of CPR.

The day was co-ordinated by popular Broncos director of coaching , Darren Burns.

In my long career in education I saw this day as something special and I felt privileged to be present at it.

I have no doubt that the students not only thoroughly enjoyed the day, but they learned important ways to enhance their own lifestyles and perhaps to save another's life should the need arise.

This is an initiative that deserves ongoing support.

Congratulations to all concerned.

Merv Welch (supply teacher),

Gympie.

STOP WASTING TAXPAYER MONEY

FLOODS, cyclones, droughts and bush fires are part of Australian life.

So why don't we build flood-proof roads, bridges and railways, cyclone-proof power lines and helipads, drought-proof water supplies and bushfire proof towns and cities?

Instead of building infrastructure to cope with bad weather, we waste tax funds, subsidies and credits on wind towers and transmission lines that cannot cope with cyclones; solar panels that are blinded by snow, rain, hail or clouds; hydro schemes that fail in drought; and timber-belted towns and cities threatened by bushfires every dry season.

We also waste money and human energy on worthless climate models, misdirected research, a job-killing war on carbon fuels and never-ending climate conferences that have brought no benefits to anyone except promoters and beneficiaries.

Stop wasting taxpayer money on global warming chimeras that may or may not appear next century no matter what we do, and focus on adaption to real weather threats we know will happen.

Viv Forbes,

Rosevale

Labor bungles breastscreen IT system

ALMOST $1 million and an 18-month wait is Labor's legacy on delivering a new Breastscreen Queensland online booking system.

It's a bit rich for the Member for Keppel to claim to want to save Breastscreen Queensland when she is part of a government that has caused this cost blowout through IT delays.

How many more services could $1 million have brought to the people of central Queensland had the Palaszczuk Labor Government and Brittany Lauga not bungled this simple IT roll out?

The Breastscreen booking system was supposed to be delivered in January last year and now, thanks to Labor, won't be there until August this year.

Instead of trying to whip up hysteria over funding between the State and Canberra, Brittany Lauga and the Palaszczuk government should explain the IT stuff-up and its $1 million price tag.

The fact is that Queensland could have provided the extra support to Breastscreen without the Commonwealth - if Labor hadn't bungled this project.

Don't be fooled, funding will continue to Breastscreen Queensland regardless of Labor and Brittany Lauga's scaremongering.

John-Paul Langbroek,

LNP shadow health minister.

Bickering while

Rome burns

"THANK God for this oddest of couples" read the headline (Sydney Sunday Telegraph, March 26) by Piers Akerman. Do we even have a voice in Australia's future?

The current and desperate trend in politics in Australia is targeting our poor.

The two heroes of the down and outs are Pauline Hanson and Jacqui Lambie, both single mothers who have lived the single-parent nightmare and come out fighting, speaking for those silenced by poverty and disadvantage.

 

Pensioners, working families and single parents, tarred with the same brush are condemned and labelled. These two talk from an agonising experience of both sides of life.

The majority, disenchanted with conservatives politicising life changing issues, watch in horror and disbelief as our nation is forced into an economic downward spiral, while politicians play childish games, increasing debt, regardless of any budget cuts and welfare savings.

Who do they think it will be left to bridge the financial gap?

It is unconscionable to include our largest most-profitable companies in any tax reduction, while small businesses are struggling to maintain their integrity at the same rate.

Over-paid CEOs of profitable companies, milking profits, could better maintain this lucky country with higher taxation.

Reduce politicians' pay and let them put their money where their mouth is.

The welfare bill includes new refugees, many of them unskilled and contributing very little to our economy, while native-born Aussies are homeless, bankrupt and left to pay a phenomenal tax bill.

Thank goodness for cross-benchers like Xenophon, Hinch, Hanson and Lambie, representing a touch of reality.

The Greens and Labor are useless tax burdens, bickering while Rome burns. Those without support cannot afford to lose the little they receive. Those at the top, with obscene incomes, can well afford a pay cut and tax rise to contribute to the have-nots and deficit reduction.

Hitting our most vulnerable is unAustralian.

The truth is that we are all struggling with our parliamentarians causing more grief than good. We need allies like these crossbenchers who keep the bludgers honest.

Let's not end like the USA.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie wildlife rescue koala action group koalas conservation letters to the editor

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

THE Easter school holidays are upon us, and there's plenty to keep everyone busy over the break. Check out the list here.

Koala research grants up to $100,000 on offer

Grants are available now to researchers looking into koala conservation.

Spotting one of our sleepy native neighbours could pay off

Kandanga inventors rock the Powerhouse

Inventors from Kandanga, Craig and Leslie Hanson showcased their Smart Sinks at the Powerhouse Museum in Brisbane last week.

Local couple wows industry with their innovative design.

Easter holiday boaties warned

Boaties are being urged to use caution in the wake of TC Debbie.

Boat operators urged to use caution in the wake of TC Debbie

Local Partners

Photos: Gympie makes a splash at the ARC

Check out some of the photos from today's Open Day

Ron Dyne honoured as Gympie ARC opens doors

Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne, Warren Truss, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett cut the ribbon at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

The long awaited centre has opened it's doors today

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? Timothy Bateup tests his limbo limits.

Easter fun can be found all around Gympie these holidays.

Music concert for Lent

A concert for lent will feature a program of spiritual music selections.

Gympie Strings to put on an Easter concert

Gympie community events

Check out these Gympie community events.

From dances to markets to lapidary, there's plenty still on.

Phelp's debut album gaining momentum

GYMPIE musician Linc Phelps used the timely Gympie Music Muster to launch his debut album, Tempus, in August last year.

What's on the small screen this week

Will it be happily ever after for Sharon and Nick?

MARRIED At First Sight couples reunite and brekky shows hit the road

Photos: Gympie makes a splash at the ARC

Cooper Holland.

Check out some of the photos from today

Music concert for Lent

A concert for lent will feature a program of spiritual music selections.

Gympie Strings to put on an Easter concert

Ron Dyne honoured as Gympie ARC opens doors

Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne, Warren Truss, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett cut the ribbon at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.

The long awaited centre has opened it's doors today

Musical Youth

TUNING IN: Samantha Montgomery giving in to the music.

Gympie girl Samantha Montgomery has music in her veins.

Aquatic Centre: What it'll cost you

MAKE A SPLASH: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran at the top of the ARC's water slides.

How much it'll cost after today's free Open Day event.

want 2 be a part of history!

27 Grecian Bends Road, Greens Creek 4570

4 3 3 $530,000!

This is a rare and exceptional opportunity to become the proud new owner of some serious Gympie history. The property is truly unique in itself by being one of the...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

time 2 settle down in the country!

29 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 2 8 $385,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on 8 acres...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

QUALITY PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 Auction On Site...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

INVEST OR LIVE!

6 Main St, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $220,000

Looking to downsize or an investment property then don't miss this opportunity. 2 bedroom home on 784m2 Polished timber floors, air-conditioning, built-in...

GREAT LOCATION!

9 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Modern low-set brick home on 770m2. Three (3) bedroom, built-ins, with 2 way bathroom Open plan living, good sized pantry, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!