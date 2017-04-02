Koala sighting at Curra is a sign of hope

Wwoofer (Willing Worker on Organic Farms) Mylne van der Ree with a rescued koala in the Gympie region.

THIS week a resident reported seeing a koala crossing a road in Curra.

This information is exciting and useful, as it tells us koalas persist in that area.

Koalas have been spotted at Curra.

The last reported sighting we had was in 2015, when the detection dogs for conservation team also found evidence of koala presence. The koala population in Curra is bound to be very small, but they are there.

The fate of koala populations in the Curra area is looking better.

Knowing this, we need to do all we can to help and protect them. There is still some remaining connected koala habitat across the Gympie Regional Council reserves and people's bush blocks. But what these koalas now deal with is having to cross roads and encounter domestic dogs.

Koalas generally do very poorly in these settings, so we share that resident's concern for the safety of this koala. It may well be a young one dispersing away from its mother. This is when life gets harder for young koalas because they have to find their own territory -and that might well be your backyard.

An important message in this Curra sighting is that while you are unlikely to see a koala in the wild, they are here. With community awareness and a desire to care for these special "locals" it is possible to keep koalas in Curra and other parts of our region. Importantly, we need to be responsible pet owners, ensuring dogs are contained and not roaming, so koalas like this one are safe from attack.

Sadly many koalas are killed by domestic (and wild) dogs. Our koala brochure has lots of useful tips and information and we encourage residents to collect one at outlets such as council offices and rural shops.

The Koala Action Group is taking our "koala road-show" out and about in our region, to get together with locals concerned about the future of koalas in their locality.

We have been to Widgee, where enthusiasm was so high they have set up a local branch. We hope to visit Imbil in May.

Do contact us if you would like us to come to your part of the region. Our Facebook page is a good contact point for information. We urge local residents to report sightings and any impacts on koalas. It all helps.

Michelle Daly,

Co-ordinators Koala Action Group Gympie Region

GYMPIE LIFESTYLE INITIATIVE DESERVE CONGRATULATIONS

CONGRATULATIONS to the Gympie Regional Council and the Broncos NRL Club on their joint sponsorship of a full-day educational program designed to give senior primary students information about healthy lifestyle choices and preventive measures against common chronic diseases.

The Year 6 students from four local schools-Gympie East, Chatsworth, Two Mile and Gympie West assembled at Gympie West on Tuesday this week and were divided into four mixed groups.

They then went through a series of four rotations which occupied the full school day.

Two of the rotations had them involved in physical skill development and team work. The emphasis was on the health benefits of being active as well as the qualities required of a good team member.

One of the remaining rotations was a presentation by a personal trainer (and mother of two girls of similar ages to the participants).

She spoke enthusiastically and persuasively about the benefits of being active, often in ways other than playing organised sport. And , of course , the benefits of "eating a rainbow" - making healthy food choices.

The other presentation, equally well delivered and received, was by a male nurse with long experience in emergency nursing.

He canvassed, in an engaging manner, lifestyle habits that can help prevent the most prevalent chronic diseases. That session ended with an amusing, but eminently practical, demonstration of the technique of CPR.

The day was co-ordinated by popular Broncos director of coaching , Darren Burns.

In my long career in education I saw this day as something special and I felt privileged to be present at it.

I have no doubt that the students not only thoroughly enjoyed the day, but they learned important ways to enhance their own lifestyles and perhaps to save another's life should the need arise.

This is an initiative that deserves ongoing support.

Congratulations to all concerned.

Merv Welch (supply teacher),

Gympie.

STOP WASTING TAXPAYER MONEY

FLOODS, cyclones, droughts and bush fires are part of Australian life.

So why don't we build flood-proof roads, bridges and railways, cyclone-proof power lines and helipads, drought-proof water supplies and bushfire proof towns and cities?

Instead of building infrastructure to cope with bad weather, we waste tax funds, subsidies and credits on wind towers and transmission lines that cannot cope with cyclones; solar panels that are blinded by snow, rain, hail or clouds; hydro schemes that fail in drought; and timber-belted towns and cities threatened by bushfires every dry season.

We also waste money and human energy on worthless climate models, misdirected research, a job-killing war on carbon fuels and never-ending climate conferences that have brought no benefits to anyone except promoters and beneficiaries.

Stop wasting taxpayer money on global warming chimeras that may or may not appear next century no matter what we do, and focus on adaption to real weather threats we know will happen.

Viv Forbes,

Rosevale

Labor bungles breastscreen IT system

ALMOST $1 million and an 18-month wait is Labor's legacy on delivering a new Breastscreen Queensland online booking system.

It's a bit rich for the Member for Keppel to claim to want to save Breastscreen Queensland when she is part of a government that has caused this cost blowout through IT delays.

How many more services could $1 million have brought to the people of central Queensland had the Palaszczuk Labor Government and Brittany Lauga not bungled this simple IT roll out?

The Breastscreen booking system was supposed to be delivered in January last year and now, thanks to Labor, won't be there until August this year.

Instead of trying to whip up hysteria over funding between the State and Canberra, Brittany Lauga and the Palaszczuk government should explain the IT stuff-up and its $1 million price tag.

The fact is that Queensland could have provided the extra support to Breastscreen without the Commonwealth - if Labor hadn't bungled this project.

Don't be fooled, funding will continue to Breastscreen Queensland regardless of Labor and Brittany Lauga's scaremongering.

John-Paul Langbroek,

LNP shadow health minister.

Bickering while

Rome burns

"THANK God for this oddest of couples" read the headline (Sydney Sunday Telegraph, March 26) by Piers Akerman. Do we even have a voice in Australia's future?

The current and desperate trend in politics in Australia is targeting our poor.

The two heroes of the down and outs are Pauline Hanson and Jacqui Lambie, both single mothers who have lived the single-parent nightmare and come out fighting, speaking for those silenced by poverty and disadvantage.

Pensioners, working families and single parents, tarred with the same brush are condemned and labelled. These two talk from an agonising experience of both sides of life.

The majority, disenchanted with conservatives politicising life changing issues, watch in horror and disbelief as our nation is forced into an economic downward spiral, while politicians play childish games, increasing debt, regardless of any budget cuts and welfare savings.

Who do they think it will be left to bridge the financial gap?

It is unconscionable to include our largest most-profitable companies in any tax reduction, while small businesses are struggling to maintain their integrity at the same rate.

Over-paid CEOs of profitable companies, milking profits, could better maintain this lucky country with higher taxation.

Reduce politicians' pay and let them put their money where their mouth is.

The welfare bill includes new refugees, many of them unskilled and contributing very little to our economy, while native-born Aussies are homeless, bankrupt and left to pay a phenomenal tax bill.

Thank goodness for cross-benchers like Xenophon, Hinch, Hanson and Lambie, representing a touch of reality.

The Greens and Labor are useless tax burdens, bickering while Rome burns. Those without support cannot afford to lose the little they receive. Those at the top, with obscene incomes, can well afford a pay cut and tax rise to contribute to the have-nots and deficit reduction.

Hitting our most vulnerable is unAustralian.

The truth is that we are all struggling with our parliamentarians causing more grief than good. We need allies like these crossbenchers who keep the bludgers honest.

Let's not end like the USA.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.