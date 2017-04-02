Koala research grants up to $100,000 on offer

Grants are available now to researchers looking into koala conservation.

APPLICATIONS will open tomorrow for Palaszczuk Government grants of up to $100,000 for research projects that will improve outcomes for Queensland's koala population.

Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection Steven Miles said $600,000 in funding is available under round one of the koala research grants, as part of the Community Sustainability Action grants program.

"The grants will provide passionate and dedicated researchers with the opportunity to undertake research projects that will inform more effective koala conservation policy and management activities,” Mr Miles said.

"Grants of up to $100,000 (excluding GST) are available to eligible tertiary education institutions and other entities involved in scientific research.

"Successful projects will improve government decision making in regards to koala conservation policy and assist in the development of more effective koala conservation programs.

"The research projects must address one or more of the Queensland Government's koala conservation research priorities, developed in consultation with the Koala Expert Panel.”

Research priorities include:

. Understanding the threats to Queensland's koalas and developing or identifying strategies to mitigate these threats

. Methods to create stakeholder partnerships for effective koala conservation, and how to foster behavioural change in the community

. The dynamics of koala habitat and appropriate koala habitat management techniques

. Improved koala survey and monitoring techniques

. Appropriate koala translocation and reintroduction policies

. Effective and appropriate market-based instruments for koala conservation

"It is anticipated that research into these priorities will inform practical management options to assist government improve the outcomes for koalas,” Mr Miles said.

"The Community Sustainability Action grants program will provide $12 million over three years to eligible community groups for projects that seek to address climate change and conserve Queensland's natural and built environment.”

Applications close on Friday 5 May.

For more information or to apply, visit www.ehp.qld.gov.au.