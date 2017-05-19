Koala population at Tiaro appears to be gone

Have the koalas disappeared from Tiaro? Tragically, it would seem so.

THE Gympie Koala Action Group yesterday backed calls for a larger survey of koala numbers in the great Gympie region, particularly in the north, where it is feared Tiaro's once thriving koala population has disappeared.

A recent two-month survey by researchers of the University of the Sunshine Coast failed to spot a single koala near Tiaro, compared to the last public survey of that area 15 years ago which found healthy koala numbers.

Researcher Anthony Schultz recently spent two months surveying the same area and did not see a single koala, or find any evidence that koalas were, or had recently been, living there.

Gympie's Michelle Daly and Paula Rowlands with a koala injured on a Gympie region road. Renee Albrecht

"We found nothing. It was very surprising, there is lots of good habitat there, lots of state forests and council reserves and areas where koalas should be living very happily,” he told the ABC.

The Gympie and Fraser Coast Koala Action Groups say there have been serious concerns about localised extinction in and around Tiaro for some time.

Gympie region KAP co-ordinator Michelle Daly said while her group was not familiar with the Tiaro area, which is in the Fraser Coast region, it had been hearing for some time that sightings were becoming rare in areas like that where historically koalas were seen.

Gympie region Koala Action Group co-ordinator Michelle Daly (left) with Deb Seal of the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee.

"Hopefully there is still some koala presence somewhere there, and that a recovery is possiblem: Ms Daly said.

"The problem is that once a koala population becomes quite small and isolated, it can reach a 'tipping point' from which it is hard to come back.

"This survey is a good reminder that we need to be proactive about koala conservation, so that they do not disappear from localities without us noticing until it is too late.

"This is why for the past two years our group has encouraged residents to reports sightings, points of impact and causes of death and injury.

"This information has been helping build a better picture of where our koalas are, and how they are doing. It is so useful in identifying practical local actions we can take to help, as the the threats and issues for koalas in one area may be different in another.

" Importantly the data also goes into the State WildNet data base, which is an record of where our significant species are in the State. To protect koalas, we need them recognised in this state mapping. We have developed a Koalas of the Gympie region brochure that aims to help raise awareness locally, and this explains how and where to report sightings of koalas, including dead koalas, as this also provides important information on impacts and disease.”

"I think that we run the risk of turning around in 10 years and going where are our koalas? Why did nobody tell us about this? We're trying to,” Mr Schultz told the ABC.

Researchers trained rescue dogs to detect koala scat and explore sites where koalas had been previously spotted.

"Koalas can be very difficult to spot; people who spend their whole lives surveying koalas we know that they can miss them quite frequently,” Mr Schultz said.

"[Dogs] are much faster and are much more accurate than we are,” he said.

While koalas face a variety of threats, including dog attacks, bushfires, car strikes, habitat loss and fragmentation, and disease, Mr Schultz said the cause of the disappearance of the Tiaro population was unknown.

"We did not find any koala scat during our surveys, suggesting that the Tiaro koala population identified in the 2003 survey is either no longer present, or so small as to be undetectable,” he told the ABC.

"There is sufficient koala habitat to sustain a healthy population, and yet we were unable to find any koalas.”

But Mr Shultz would not speculate without further research on what may have driven the localised population decline in Tiaro.

Natalie Richardson from Koala Care Fraser Coast said there had been less sightings in the area over the past few years.

"We had serious concerns for a while about spots on the Fraser Coast that were heading for localised extinction ... and Tiaro was one of those spots,” she said.

She told the ABC disease and development seemed to be the obvious contributing factors.

He said similar surveys in the Tinana and Booral areas had found evidence of koalas, showing that there were still koala populations on the Fraser Coast.

"Chlamydia was definitely one of the main issues, I think a combination of that with habitat loss due to road clearing and also fragmentation of their habitat,” she said.

"They did lose significant areas during the floods along the Mary River and the drought as well would have added to it.”

She believes Tinana, north of Tiaro, will be the next spot where the koala populations will disappear.

"It's incredibly disappointing, heartbreaking, frustrating, aggravating,” she said.

"Hopefully there's the possibility that there would still be little isolated populations there. I believe a more extensive survey could and should be done.”

Visit the Gympie region Koala Action Group Gympie on Facebook, website http://mrccc.org.au/koala-action-group/ or phone 0437 549 252.