Koala dog fascinates Widgee students

Cancelled:

Because of adverse weather conditions, the following Widgee events have been cancelled for this weekend. Organisers apologise for any inconvenience:

Widgee Markets - Saturday, April 1

Widgee Pony Club Muster - Sunday, April 2

WIDGEE students were thrilled to meet Maya, the scat dog and her handler Natalie Dowling from the University of the Sunshine Coast during a school visit last Thursday. Natalie is currently researching koala activity and habitat throughout the region and explained how Maya helps to locate scats (aka koala poo) in bushland, along roadways, in parks and gardens and also on private properties. The students were able to view the poo in a sealed container, to help identify scats if found in their very own backyards.

Natalie also explained how students can add koala sightings via the internet, by logging on to koalatracker.com.au, helping members of the USC research team compile lists and numbers, as well as locating koala habitats and corridors.

Even more thrilling for students was watching Maya in action as she very quickly located koala droppings secreted around the school by principal Matt Ellson, while also finding further evidence of koala habitation in Webb Park, right next door.

Maya was a big hit with the students and teachers and hopes to revisit the school in the near future. Natalie and Maya will also attend the next meeting of the Widgee Koala Action Group on April 28 to be held at the Community Complex.

Widgee State School's Robert Andrews looks a little dubious as fellow staff member Jo Carter shears off his "man bun”. Contributed

State School News

THE World's Greatest Shave was a smash hit at Widgee State School with students and teaching staff adopting some fabulous hair colouring and way out clothing with a free-dress and hair colour day last week. To add to the coffers, teacher Robert Andrews agreed to shave off his dearly loved "man bun” if the students reached their target. True to his word, the bun was removed last Friday during the opening parade, by fellow staff member Jo Carter, amidst cheers and claps from the audience. The students should be very proud of their efforts, having raised over $700 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Indoor Bowls

ANOTHER fabulous morning on the Widgee greens, with Mavis back and playing extremely well. High scorer of the day was Jeanette who topped the ladder with 58 points. Russell was another player exhibiting some great shots and coming in at second place with 56. Close behind was Di with 53 while Shirleen was fourth with 52 points. Close scores all round with lots of fun besides. The club boasts the friendliest group in the Gympie region and always enjoy lots of fun and frolics on their beloved greens. New members are always welcome. For further details contact the president, Gloria Portas on 5484 9135.

(1) Gloria Robertson, Judy Houben & Marilyn Belford with a selection of Greeting Cards made at Widgee Craft Group on Wednesday. Contributed

Craft Group

THE scrap-bookers were out in force on Wednesday as members assembled an assortment of greeting cards using up lots of bits and bobs from the store room. Under Gloria's tutelage the results were quite outstanding with a good number completed on the day. Next week members will hold their monthly meeting with lots to be discussed for their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in May, followed by UFOs. For further details contact Alice Burke on 54849156.

Quilting Club

MEMBERS of Pure Patchwork will meet in the Community Complex this Monday from 9am. Visitors and potential members are always welcome to come along and watch as they skilfully assemble those beautiful quilts. It may be an age old tradition, but with modern equipment and appliances it's so much easier and very rewarding. If you'd like to find out more then come along judge for yourself. Further details or information on the patchworkers can be obtained from Margaret Fittler on 5484 0420.

Line Dancing

THE Widgee Line Dancers will recommence this Tuesday, April 4 from 9-11am in the Widgee Memorial Hall. Line dancing is a wonderful way to enjoy some gentle exercise while getting those toes a'tappin. For further details contact Karen on 5315 4024.

Country Music Club:

MARK those calendars for Widgee's annual Country Music Festival, to be held from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 at the local Showgrounds. The Bushman's Bar & Kitchen will be open for the duration, with hot meals, snacks and cold drinks on sale. There'll be on-site camping with all facilities for those keen fans who don't want to miss a beat and plenty of parking for the day trippers. The event will start on the Friday night with a Campfire Sing-a-long.

From Saturday there'll be Walk-Ups, the Webb Brothers' Talent Quest, special guests The Hillbilly Goats, Sista Lee, Karen Thomsen, the Widgee Brothers and much, much more.

Entry fee is $20 and spectators can be assured of a rip roarin' weekend of music and entertainment. For further details contact Ronnie J on 5484 0335.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to: widgeenews@southernphone.com.au.