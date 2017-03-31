31°
News

Koala dog fascinates Widgee students

Lynlie Cross | 31st Mar 2017 1:00 PM
THE NOSE KNOWS: Widgee School students, Monique Parkhill and Lily Grice with Natalie Dowling and Maya, the scat Dog.
THE NOSE KNOWS: Widgee School students, Monique Parkhill and Lily Grice with Natalie Dowling and Maya, the scat Dog. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Cancelled:

Because of adverse weather conditions, the following Widgee events have been cancelled for this weekend. Organisers apologise for any inconvenience:

Widgee Markets - Saturday, April 1

Widgee Pony Club Muster - Sunday, April 2

WIDGEE students were thrilled to meet Maya, the scat dog and her handler Natalie Dowling from the University of the Sunshine Coast during a school visit last Thursday. Natalie is currently researching koala activity and habitat throughout the region and explained how Maya helps to locate scats (aka koala poo) in bushland, along roadways, in parks and gardens and also on private properties. The students were able to view the poo in a sealed container, to help identify scats if found in their very own backyards.

Natalie also explained how students can add koala sightings via the internet, by logging on to koalatracker.com.au, helping members of the USC research team compile lists and numbers, as well as locating koala habitats and corridors.

Even more thrilling for students was watching Maya in action as she very quickly located koala droppings secreted around the school by principal Matt Ellson, while also finding further evidence of koala habitation in Webb Park, right next door.

Maya was a big hit with the students and teachers and hopes to revisit the school in the near future. Natalie and Maya will also attend the next meeting of the Widgee Koala Action Group on April 28 to be held at the Community Complex.

Widgee State School&#39;s Robert Andrews looks a little dubious as fellow staff member Jo Carter shears off his "man bun”.
Widgee State School's Robert Andrews looks a little dubious as fellow staff member Jo Carter shears off his "man bun”. Contributed

State School News

THE World's Greatest Shave was a smash hit at Widgee State School with students and teaching staff adopting some fabulous hair colouring and way out clothing with a free-dress and hair colour day last week. To add to the coffers, teacher Robert Andrews agreed to shave off his dearly loved "man bun” if the students reached their target. True to his word, the bun was removed last Friday during the opening parade, by fellow staff member Jo Carter, amidst cheers and claps from the audience. The students should be very proud of their efforts, having raised over $700 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Indoor Bowls

ANOTHER fabulous morning on the Widgee greens, with Mavis back and playing extremely well. High scorer of the day was Jeanette who topped the ladder with 58 points. Russell was another player exhibiting some great shots and coming in at second place with 56. Close behind was Di with 53 while Shirleen was fourth with 52 points. Close scores all round with lots of fun besides. The club boasts the friendliest group in the Gympie region and always enjoy lots of fun and frolics on their beloved greens. New members are always welcome. For further details contact the president, Gloria Portas on 5484 9135.

(1) Gloria Robertson, Judy Houben & Marilyn Belford with a selection of Greeting Cards made at Widgee Craft Group on Wednesday.
(1) Gloria Robertson, Judy Houben & Marilyn Belford with a selection of Greeting Cards made at Widgee Craft Group on Wednesday. Contributed

Craft Group

THE scrap-bookers were out in force on Wednesday as members assembled an assortment of greeting cards using up lots of bits and bobs from the store room. Under Gloria's tutelage the results were quite outstanding with a good number completed on the day. Next week members will hold their monthly meeting with lots to be discussed for their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in May, followed by UFOs. For further details contact Alice Burke on 54849156.

Quilting Club

MEMBERS of Pure Patchwork will meet in the Community Complex this Monday from 9am. Visitors and potential members are always welcome to come along and watch as they skilfully assemble those beautiful quilts. It may be an age old tradition, but with modern equipment and appliances it's so much easier and very rewarding. If you'd like to find out more then come along judge for yourself. Further details or information on the patchworkers can be obtained from Margaret Fittler on 5484 0420.

Line Dancing

THE Widgee Line Dancers will recommence this Tuesday, April 4 from 9-11am in the Widgee Memorial Hall. Line dancing is a wonderful way to enjoy some gentle exercise while getting those toes a'tappin. For further details contact Karen on 5315 4024.

Country Music Club:

MARK those calendars for Widgee's annual Country Music Festival, to be held from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 at the local Showgrounds. The Bushman's Bar & Kitchen will be open for the duration, with hot meals, snacks and cold drinks on sale. There'll be on-site camping with all facilities for those keen fans who don't want to miss a beat and plenty of parking for the day trippers. The event will start on the Friday night with a Campfire Sing-a-long.

From Saturday there'll be Walk-Ups, the Webb Brothers' Talent Quest, special guests The Hillbilly Goats, Sista Lee, Karen Thomsen, the Widgee Brothers and much, much more.

Entry fee is $20 and spectators can be assured of a rip roarin' weekend of music and entertainment. For further details contact Ronnie J on 5484 0335.

Items of interest for Widgee can be emailed to: widgeenews@southernphone.com.au.

Gympie Times

Topics:  community news event gympie widgee news

BLACKOUT: The homes likely to go without power for days

BLACKOUT: The homes likely to go without power for days

UPDATE 1.30PM: POWER was restored to 11,000 by 1pm today but Energex admits it could be days before some people are back on line, with 25,484 in...

Check the conditions before fishing in Cooloola this weekend

Harvey Rohl potted a few solid crabs during the week.

Despite the weather fish are still on the bite

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

CLEAR VIEW: The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC), with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Technology and smart design come together for something special

8 ways to save $1000 before Easter

Gympie's famous mummy blogger Jody Allen shows us all how to save.

Let's all go on a diet so we have enough to cover the cost of Easter

Local Partners

Koala dog fascinates Widgee students

Catch up with what's been happening at Widgee this week.

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

CLEAR VIEW: The Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC), with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Technology and smart design come together for something special

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

ARC Open Day: Free for all to check out cutting edge facilities

Gympie swimming comes of age, with technology and smart design coming together to create something special.

8 ways to save $1000 before Easter

Gympie's famous mummy blogger Jody Allen shows us all how to save.

Let's all go on a diet so we have enough to cover the cost of Easter

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

No topic should be off limits to a comedian, Ricky Gervais has insisted after backlash to his joke about dead babies.

ARE dead babies funny? Ricky Gervais says no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

RETREAT TO NATURE

Upper Glastonbury 4570

Rural 0 0 $280,000

Located in the Glastonbury district, this 160 acre property offers an ideal getaway location to enjoy the peace and quiet of the bush setting, surrounded by birds...

Rear Open Space

10 Mariposa Place, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Your back yard could be as big as you want it as there is a large tract of Council maintained reserve at the rear of this lovely level 1294 m2 block of land which...

GREAT LOCATION!

5A Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

4 bedroom Brick home on 991 square metres in the heart of Gympie. Polished hardwood timber floors with red cedar door-frames. Formal lounge,formal dining...

SPECTACULAR VIEWS CLOSE TO TOWN

Lot 9 Roma Street, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

Situated approximately 4 minutes from the CBD is a 3766m2 block, up high and dry with spectacular views back towards the Mary Valley. Access to the block is by a...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has excellent tenants which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a neat eat in kitchen with electric stove, great bench...

BUYER ALERT

4 McVey Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 2 2 $335,000

Calling all discerning buyers. These two units have come to the market and offer you a great opportunity to sit back and reap the rental return or live with...

THE BEST BUY IN GYMPIE

37 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $228,000

What an opportunity, the owner is moving onto acreage. - This conveniently located home is handy to shopping centres, schools, hotels and fitness clubs. ...

Owner Wants Sold

10/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION - MUST...

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this stunning beach side complex, the popular...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!