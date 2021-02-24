Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
News

Koala carnage on busy Gympie road prompts govt action

Shelley Strachan
24th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new fauna fence is being built on Tin Can Bay Road, between the Anderleigh and Tinana Rds intersections.

Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the construction of the 1.7km fauna fence was at a known koala hotspot.

Hungry Gympie teen smashes Pizza Hut window in late night attack

“Flashing warning signs were installed in 2018 in response to koala deaths along this stretch of road,” Mr Saunders said.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription by clicking here and you could win $20,000 cash

A $1.7km fauna fence is being installed between Anderleigh Road and Tinana Road on the stretch of Tin Can Bay Road known as a koala hotspot.
A $1.7km fauna fence is being installed between Anderleigh Road and Tinana Road on the stretch of Tin Can Bay Road known as a koala hotspot.

“While the signs have had a positive impact, ongoing improvements to protect as many native animals as possible is incredibly important.

“We want to reduce the risk of koala and other wildlife deaths on Tin Can Bay Road.

“The new, fauna exclusion fencing will deter animals crossing here.”

Mr Saunders said works had been completed under a fauna spotter’s supervision.

“The fauna spotter will continue monitoring the site while the fence is being built to ensure wildlife is kept safe,” he said.

“Works are being undertaken by RoadTek between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The work is off road, however motorists are reminded to be aware and drive to the changed conditions, obeying all signs and traffic controller directions.

For more information, contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex

 

gympie koalas gympie wildlife rescue koala action gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Canegrowers hit back at ‘dispiriting’ E-grade report card

        Premium Content Canegrowers hit back at ‘dispiriting’ E-grade report card

        Politics Industry reps meet with environment minister over Reef Water Quality Report Cards they say ‘grossly misrepresent’ efforts at sustainable farming

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News IOC nominates Qld as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympic Games

        Hungry teen smashes Pizza Hut window in late night attack

        Premium Content Hungry teen smashes Pizza Hut window in late night attack

        Crime In a drunken 2am hunt for a feed, a Gympie 19-year-old smashed the window of Pizza...

        Fire in Gympie paddock needed 7 crews to contain

        Premium Content Fire in Gympie paddock needed 7 crews to contain

        News Two grass fires burning in the area of Cootharaba Rd were called in as an emergency...