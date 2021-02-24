Koala carnage on busy Gympie road prompts govt action

Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex

A new fauna fence is being built on Tin Can Bay Road, between the Anderleigh and Tinana Rds intersections.

Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the construction of the 1.7km fauna fence was at a known koala hotspot.

“Flashing warning signs were installed in 2018 in response to koala deaths along this stretch of road,” Mr Saunders said.

“While the signs have had a positive impact, ongoing improvements to protect as many native animals as possible is incredibly important.

“We want to reduce the risk of koala and other wildlife deaths on Tin Can Bay Road.

“The new, fauna exclusion fencing will deter animals crossing here.”

Mr Saunders said works had been completed under a fauna spotter’s supervision.

“The fauna spotter will continue monitoring the site while the fence is being built to ensure wildlife is kept safe,” he said.

“Works are being undertaken by RoadTek between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The work is off road, however motorists are reminded to be aware and drive to the changed conditions, obeying all signs and traffic controller directions.

For more information, contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.