Koala Action Group shocked at council land clearing plan

The Gympie Region Koala Action Group is urging local residents to contact their local councillor and protest a council plan to remove environmental protections on the Southside. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

THE Gympie Koala Action Group has urged local residents to contact their councillors and protest a plan to pull environmental protections on the Southside that are preventing some landowners from subdividing their properties.

The Gympie Times reported late last week the council intended to repeal what it says are “flawed amendments” to the planning scheme which protected wildlife and the environment by blocking some subdivisions and building plans in one of the region’s biggest designated growth corridors.

The council’s staff have recommended councillors repeal two Temporary Local Planning Instruments it brought in over the last council term relating to Southside development and biodiversity protection.

Eight problems were identified with these new plans.

“...it’s important the Gympie region community know what is coming up in council this week and have opportunity to let their councillors know how they feel about this,” a Facebook post from the Gympie Koala Action Gympie Region environmental organisation says.

“We are shocked and disappointed to see an agenda item for the GRC meeting this Wednesday, December 9, re the Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI)’s with a recommendation to repeal them,” it says.

“The TLPI’s, voted in by council last year, were vital to regulating vegetation clearing in identified significant environmental areas especially in our growth area, Southside, until Amendment Package 3 was finalised.

“The Planning process is that there is a period of public consultation and opportunity for changes to be made. Why is due process not being followed? To remove the TLPI’s now will place at risk koala and wildlife habitat and connectivity on the Southside, and the environmental values so many residents want preserved.”

“We were waiting for Amendment Package 3, so vital to preserving our region’s natural environment as we grow,” the group post states.

“Our group will write tocCouncillors asking about this and provide points on the mentioned ‘flaws’.

“If you are a Gympie Region resident concerned about this please let your councillor know. If you have questions or need links to relevant background info, welcome to send us a message.”