Koala Accounting has the answers

WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE: The Koala Accounting and Taxation team (from left) Julie Kirkpatrick, Jennifer Albrecht, Marg Kay, Vicki Schooth and Lesley Wenzel.

KOALA Accounting has been working for the benefit of its clients for more than 30 years and the experience gained over those years has helped many small businesses with their start-up and ongoing professional advice and support.

The highly-trained senior staff impart their knowledge to gain clients the maximum tax deductions and refunds to which they are entitled and also take into account the constant tax changes.

Julie, Lesley, Marg and Vicki take great pleasure in ensuring clients get expert guidance in a timely manner.

They are only a phone call away and are dedicated to providing assistance with tax questions, accounting and bookkeeping solutions, software problems or guidance and set-up of entity structures best suited to their business.

Jennifer assists small business owners to reduce their record-keeping workload by completing bookkeeping and BAS requirements on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Now is the ideal time to collate tax receipts and documents you have been collecting over the past year.

The team at Koala Accounting are happy to use Excel summaries and information/photos from your mobile phones when preparing individual income tax returns and including data from the tax office portal, which they can access.

They recommend presenting all your documentation and can provide advice on the deductibility of the expense.

Call the office if you wish to make an appointment or to see if they can be of assistance to you in any way.