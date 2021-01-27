Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kamie Jessie Kruger knocked a drink out of another woman's hand, landing her before court.
Kamie Jessie Kruger knocked a drink out of another woman's hand, landing her before court.
News

Knocking drink out of woman’s hand takes unexpected turn

Carlie Walker
27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Knocking a drink out of someone's hand at a Hervey Bay hotel had unexpected consequences for one woman.

Kamie Jessie Kruger appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week and pleased guilty to one count of assault.

The court heard she was at the Bayswater Hotel in Urangan when she approached another woman at the bar.

Kruger said "hello c**t" and knocked the drink from the other woman's hand.

The court heard the other woman's partner then grabbed Kruger and threw her to the ground.

The court heard Kruger could not recall the incident and the "whole night was a bit fuzzy".

She had travelled from Brisbane to appear in court.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Kruger was affected by alcohol at the time and had been attacked herself.

She had no criminal history.

Kruger was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault crime crime queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parole board’s pledge as ruling nears on backpacker killer

        Premium Content Parole board’s pledge as ruling nears on backpacker killer

        Crime As a decision nears on parole for the killer of 15 backpackers in a horror inferno at Childers, the state’s parole board has given an assurance.

        Star young citizen wants ‘to make a difference in to world’

        Premium Content Star young citizen wants ‘to make a difference in to world’

        News The future of the Gympie region sure looks in good hands.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you...

        3 people facing Gympie court today

        Premium Content 3 people facing Gympie court today

        News The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today