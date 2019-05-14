Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay.
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay. Emma Murray
Environment

Cops called on Knitting Nannas at George Christensen's office

Melanie Plane
by
14th May 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIMATE change activists are staging a protest outside George Christensen's Mackay CBD office this morning.

Brisbane based group the 'Knitting Nannas' have set up outside the Dawson MPs Milton Street office, armed with knitting needles and yarn.

Numerous placards have also been set up with slogans such as: 'help save George from rising seas and disaster policies', 'bye George we <3 our kiddies and grandkiddies' and 'our kiddies could face a 70 day heatwave'.

Police have attended and advised the protesters they can stay, but cannot block the door to Mr Christensen's office.

More Stories

auspol auspol2019 dawson electorate editors picks federal election 2019 george christensen mp knitting nannas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Q&amp;A: What makes the Wide Bay candidates tick

    premium_icon Q&A: What makes the Wide Bay candidates tick

    Politics We know their policies - now, from age to family to previous work, let's find out who they are.

    • 14th May 2019 11:39 AM
    BRING THEM HOME: Family distraught after beloved dogs stolen

    premium_icon BRING THEM HOME: Family distraught after beloved dogs stolen

    News The dogs' owner said her young family was distraught over the theft

    Naked driver high on meth causes huge Gympie train delays

    premium_icon Naked driver high on meth causes huge Gympie train delays

    News The man disrupted passenger and freight traffic north-south line

    Cry for help in the sand leads to lucky escape

    premium_icon Cry for help in the sand leads to lucky escape

    News Major search operation ends with lucky escape