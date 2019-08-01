Knights shocker as star recruit set free

Jesse Ramien failed to hit his stride in his short stint in Newcastle.

NEWCASTLE are set to release Jesse Ramien immediately after a falling out between the strike centre and coach Nathan Brown.

Brown is said to have told Ramien after training on Thursday that he did not have to return to the club.

It is understood Ramien was officially granted permission to negotiate with other clubs shortly afterwards.

Tensions between the pair have been simmering for months but it looks to have come to a head this week which will lead to Ramien's immediate departure from their club.

Ramien arrived in Newcastle on the verge of Origin selection but struggled in his short stint at the club. The 22-year was axed by Brown this week after the Knights mentor grew frustrated with Ramien's recent performances.

There is understood to be no off-field issues with Ramien nor has he been absent for any training sessions. He has just been unhappy since arriving at the club.

The tensions began when Ramien was struggling to get in the game as the Knights attack failed to ignite at the start of the year. But in recent weeks the Knights have privately questioned Ramien's desire including a shocking performance against the Roosters where Newcastle were thumped 48-10.

Jesse Ramien never really looked comfortable in Newcastle. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It is a dramatic fall from grace for Ramien who was on the Origin radar after starring for Cronulla last year.

He has scored just twice in 17 matches for Newcastle with Brown picking Tautau Moga and Hymel Hunt in the centres for this weekend.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Ramien with rival clubs already lining up for his services having known he had been unhappy at the Knights for some time.

Ramien was among four players including Danny Levi, Herman Ese'Ese and Jamie Buhrer axed by Brown this week as he tries to save the Knights' struggling season.

Levi and Ese'Ese have also been given permission to negotiate with rival clubs.

After being entrenched in the top eight since round 10, the Knights have slumped to ninth on the competition ladder having dropped their past four games.

They play Manly on Saturday.