Kmart’s X-rated mistake goes viral

The woman’s post prompted another Kmart shopper to check her slow cooker, and she also discovered the error.

Mistakes happen. When they do, we usually hope no one realises so you can quietly move on, free from embarrassment.

But when a big brand like Kmart makes an explicit one, there's no way it's going to escape unnoticed.

And in a world of social media, you know it'll usually end up online.

That's exactly what happened when an Aussie mum spotted a hilarious X-rated typo on her Kmart slow cooker.

The Newcastle shopper took to the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group to point out the unfortunate mistake, asking members of the group if they could spot the typo too.

"Anyone else see what's wrong in this picture? #welldonekmart #idonthaveoneofthosesorry," she wrote.

The woman shared an image of the appliance's warning instructions, which read: "C*ck only in this container", instead of cook.

The post has attracted more than 1000 reactions and was an opportunity for members to share their most creative puns.

"It's a C*ckpot," one person joked.

"What a c*ck up," another added.

The mistake prompted another Kmart shopper to check the instructions on her slow cooker, and to her amazement, she also spotted the error.

"That is hilarious. Just checked mine, says the same thing too. Can't wait to give the other half the instructions!!!," the woman said.

Mum spots unfortunate typo on slow cooker — can you see it?

"Does this mean the meat will fall off the bone(r)?" another joked, adding to the long list of puns.

A Kmart spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia they were sorry for the mistake and hoped it doesn't happen again.

"We sincerely apologise for this error and the team have ensured this does not occur on future ranges," they said

KMART'S OTHER X-RATED MISTAKES

In May, a seemingly innocent dog toy from the budget retailer caught a shoppers attention thanks to it's design.

As Perth woman Jayde Spilsted pointed out, in a horrified post on Facebook the "plush llama" seemingly had reproductive organs stitched into the butt area.

While some thought it was funny, many were horrified the stuffed animal looked rather explicit.

The dog toy plush llama cops flak over its 'rude' design. Picture: Facebook

"We have this for our dog and I'd never noticed it before … until now," they wrote on the post which has since been deleted.

Some called out the toy for being "rude", while others defended the toy, describing it as a normal part of any female.

Two months earlier, another toy - this time for kids - caught the eye of an unspecting mum, who thought it was rather explicit.

Catherine Douglas, from Rockhampton, told news.com.au she had been at her local Kmart store with her two daughters, aged six and three, when they made the disturbing discovery.

"We were having a look around the doll section, when my three-year-old came around the corner with this thing in her hand," Ms Douglas said.

"My first impression was total shock, I said: 'What's that? Give it to me now!'."

Considering what was flopping around in her daughter's hand, it's easy to see why her reaction was so strong.

Catherine's toddler had no idea what it was she was holding, and neither did her mother. Picture: Facebook



From a distance, the squishy, flesh coloured item looks a heck of a lot like a penis.

A penis wrapped in some sort of blue sheath or wrapping.

"When I grabbed it from her and took a proper look, I was relieved to see it was some sort of a toy," she said.

Ms Douglas said the toy was a banana that, when peeled, reveals a soft finger.

"But at that angle, when I first saw it, I was quite worried that it was in my child's hand," Ms Douglas said.