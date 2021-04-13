Kmart has recalled a popular chair that was on sale between 2014 and 2016, saying the furniture poses an "entrapment or laceration hazard" to the public.

The retail giant has warned customers to stop using the metal chair "immediately" and offered a full refund if it was returned to stores.

The warning was a reissue of a previous recall message first made in April 2016 for the chairs, which came in white, red and black and were also sold at Brayco and Fantastic Furniture.

"The tapering of the inside bottom of the chair legs may lead to an entrapment or laceration hazard," Kmart Australia said on Facebook.

Product recall of metal chairs at Kmart.

"Kmart can supply a free plug insert kit to customers and these plugs will need to be inserted into the legs of the chairs. Once the plugs have been inserted, customers can continue using the chairs.

"The plugs will be available by contacting our Kmart Customer Service team.

"Alternatively customers can return the chairs for a full refund. This item was available for purchase between July 2014 and March 2016."

Eight people were injured by the chairs, with unsuspecting victims having their feet sliced open by the sharp edges, The Daily Telegraph reported in 2016.

One victim told the newspaper a doctor said the gash cut in his foot was so severe "I couldn't have done a better job with a scalpel".

Thousands of the chairs were sold before they were initially recalled in 2016.

They were popular due to their low price of $33 and popped up at cafes and homes across the country.

The design is a reproduction of the Tolix French cafe chairs first released in 1934.

Originally published as Kmart's urgent recall of popular product