Kmart’s $10 skin-tight shorts cause chaos

Remember when all the celebs started wearing those skin-tight bike shorts and we all scoffed: "No way will these ever be in fashion."

Because really, who can imagine strolling to your local cafe on a Sunday in a pair of super tight spandex shorts? Certainly not us.

Well, it looks like we may have to eat our words as Kmart have recently dropped a pair of these leopard print half-length pants and it seems real women across Australia are desperate to get their hands on them. Seriously - we're not kidding.

The $10 "active recycled striped bike shorts" are getting a lot of love on Instagram, despite the fact they are incredibly figure hugging with some of Kmart's biggest influencers struggling to locate a pair.

Kmart have jumped on the skin-tight short trend made popular by celebrities earlier this year. Picture: Instagram / thekmartlover

"Finding the Kmart bike shorts is like finding a unicorn in the wild," Dani from Luxeandlemonade - one of Australia's most highly regarded Kmart fan pages, told news.com.au.

The activewear shorts, made from a recycled cotton and elastane fabric, also have a matching crop top that is adding to item's desirability.

The lucky few who have scored big have taken to Instagram to share snaps of themselves wearing their loot.

The lucky few who've scored a pair have been sharing their finds online. Picture: Instagram / Everydaykmart

"Love this set from @kmartaus," Claire from The Kmart Lover wrote on her Instagram recently alongside a photo of her rocking the body-con style fitness wear.

Many loved the look, commenting underneath and tagging their friends.

"Rocking it," one said.

"Looks great," another wrote.

While many asked: "Where can I get this?"

In another post, Claire called the skin-tight shorts an "absolute must-have" for summer.

Other Kmart fans raved about them too, including "Everyday Kmart" - who shared two photos of herself wearing the bargain sought-after item.

"Our leopard print Active Bike Shorts are a wardrobe staple this season," Melissa Machin, the brand's Active Business Manager, told news.com.au. "They're a fun statement piece to spice up your active colour palette…but also super practical. They're also squat proof and made using recycled polyester; giving plastic waste a new lease of life."

Admitting Kmart have been "blown away" by how well the shorts have been received, Melissa confirmed a new design had been made to "keep up with demand". It will hit stores in February.

Khloe Kardashian was one of the women rocking the ultra-tight design earlier this year. Picture: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

But it seems Kmart isn't the only Australian brand trying to get in on this sexy outfit action that's loved by celebs such as Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Cotton On have also dropped a similar leopard print skin-tight two-piece, perfect for those who've missed out on the Kmart one.

While the "core active bike shorts" are more expensive coming in at $45 for the bra and shorts, Dani said they're a great alternative.

"Was DEVASTATED when I couldn't find the Kmart set but wouldn't you know it @cottononbody to the rescue," she told her 14,600 followers.

WHERE THE SKIN-TIGHT TREND BEGAN

Back in August, celebs and influencers around the world were strutting their stuff in the super-tight design with some opting to wear the style in a one-piece romper.

The all-in-one design is particularly eye-popping in a nude colour - just ask Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry who looked virtually naked in a beige long-leg version of the skin-tight trend.

In fact, she shocked a whole train station as she walked through in the unusual outfit, that looked as if she was completely naked.

Her friend and Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei posted a shot of her from behind and captioned it: "Whole station staring."

Chloe Ferry's nude body suit had a whole train station staring. Picture: Instagram / Sophie Kasaei

Australian women loved it too, with mega-influencer Tammy Hembrow sharing a video with her now 10 million fans of her twirling in a rainbow tie-dye romper that clung to her body.

While model Elisha Herbert recently took it another level, choosing to have a huge cut out across her chest and stomach in a wild leopard print bodysuit that she wore to Splendour in July.