22°
News

Change that will save Kmart shoppers 'hundreds'

Staff writer | 13th Jun 2017 10:33 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Kmart has arrived in Java, Indonesia.
Kmart has arrived in Java, Indonesia. A Current Affair

KMART shoppers are set to save hundreds of dollars each year with clothing items slashed after the retail giant announced it has started manufacturing in Java, Indonesia.

Nine's A Current Affair reports some clothing will be reduced by more than 20 per cent as designers claim they can order on such a scale that their goods are cheaper and of better quality.

"Customer expectations are rising at an incredible rate," Kmart managing director Ian Bailey told A Current Affair.

"We sell 800 million things a year. You don't have to make a lot of money on each thing for it to still be a very profitable business," Mr Bailey said.

Shoppers are set to save hundreds each year.
Shoppers are set to save hundreds each year. A Current Affair

Kmart promised it will not produce "cheap and nasty" clothing items as it increases sales by keeping prices low.

Mr Bailey said a lot of Australians were "doing it tough" and a few dollars saved on clothing could make a huge difference.

The company also vowed to not let profits get in the way of protecting the environment.

"All of us are looking for factories that do the right thing and pumping waste into rivers is no good to anyone in the long run. No good to us, no good to the community," Mr Bailey said.

The beginning of Kmart operations in Java marks a shift out of manufacturing behemoth China. However, Mr Bailey said the move away from China - due to rising wages - did not mean slave labour conditions at the company's facilities in Java.

"There's a minimum wage which is set by the area, which all these people are governed by, and many are paid more than that because they do a little bit of overtime and their base hours are a 40-hour week, Monday to Friday," he said.
Items to be reduced include board games, exercise mats, kitchenware and clothing.

The first 320 reduced-price items will hit shelves this week, with hundreds more to come throughout the year.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  clothing kmart

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

QLD Budget 2017: 3000 jobs for Gympie, Wide Bay regions

QLD Budget 2017: 3000 jobs for Gympie, Wide Bay regions

GYMPIE road users are the big winners in Tuesday’s budget, with the State Government setting aside $40m for major arterial project.

Competition fuels win for Gympie drivers

Petrol prices in Gympie have continued to drop

RACQ releases price information for May.

Cooloola businessman on a drug charge

CHARGE: Marijuana crops allegedly uncovered during police Operation Argilite.

A Cooloola Coast businessman bailed on drug traffic charge

$697,000 funding boost for SEQ racing

Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club

The state government is feeding $697,000 into SEQ racing

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

New Imbil store a symphony of simplicity

Charmaine Tyrie amid the magic of the soon-to-open Tranquility and Simplicity Boutique in Imbil.

"Laid back” nature of town key for owner Charmaine Tyrie.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

The moment that made American Pie a hit

IMAGINE a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless, and ‘band camp’ and ‘apple pie’ would be simply a school excursion and a baked treat.

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

ELEVATED AND EAST OF GYMPIE

29 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This is 21 acres of country living at its best! Only 12 kilometres east of Gympie, on the road to Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay. Approximately 68 kilometres to...

ACREAGE OPPORTUNITY

183 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 $239,000

You can't look past this 5 acre (approximately) property located 50 kilometres from Gympie and 4 kilometres from Kilkivan. The home is set back from the road and...

COMMANDING ATTENTION!!

38 Church Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 3 2 Expressions of...

This outstanding home has an interesting history and commands attention from its elevated position overlooking Gympie and with amazing views out to distant...

Quality, Class and Style

5/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $495,000

Absolutely stunning, fully furnished, ground floor, luxurious unit, this truly is the perfect place to unwind and relax. Located on irreplacable real estate...

Owner Wants Sold

10/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $550,000

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this stunning beach side complex, the popular...

time 2 make the tree change!

L533 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $63,750!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

a great place 2 own!

68 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $319,000!

SEARCH CRITERIA: Low set, modern brick and colour bond 4 bed, 2 bathroom home on 1.5 acres of land in the countryside. FOUND: 68 Settlement Road, Curra! This...

do not wait 2 long with this goodie!

15 Neil Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000!

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance, no fuss no muss...

you will want 2 know whats up there!

292 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 4 $245,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats up there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!